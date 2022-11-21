As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, expect trade conversations to pick up involving both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks, even well ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Seravalli has both players listed right near the top of his trade bait board and when asked about the latest on both players, he noted that timing and the calendar is going to play a big role.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO