KMZU
Marshall man hospitalized in Carroll County accident
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - Three people are injured after a multi-vehicle rear end accident in a Carroll County highway work zone Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m. on Highway 65, south of CR 340. Two northbound traveling vehicles, driven by Carrollton resident, 44-year-old Brian M. Hemme, and 49-year-old Jason L. Otke, of Jefferson City, were stopped at a stop light in a construction zone at Bowdry Bridge. A third northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Dustin U. Sisemore, of Marshall, failed to stop for the light and struck the rear of Hemme’s vehicle, causing it to go forward and strike Otke.
KMZU
Hopkins driver dies after struck by a semi
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A Nodaway County accident Tuesday leaves one driver dead and his passenger hospitalized. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred approximately 3:02 p.m. on Highway 148, one half mile south of Hopkins. Two northbound traveling vehicles, driven by Hopkins resident, 75-year-old Marcus K. Nelson, and 25-year-old Benjamin L. Hart, of Sheridan, slowed for farm machinery.
KMZU
Marceline man receiving treatment for injuries sustained in Linn County crash
LINN COUNTY – A Marceline man is recovering from an accident three miles east of city limits Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Travis Avila, 46, struck the rear of another driven by Elmer Gaug, 80, of Meadville as they were eastbound on U.S. 36.
KMZU
Carroll County Ambulance District Board receives "poor" rating on self-initiated audit
CARROLLTON – The Missouri State Auditor releases audit findings of the Carroll County Ambulance District, rating the overall performance as “Poor.”. In March 2021, the State Auditor's Office Whistleblower Hotline received a call from the ambulance board regarding concerns over financial practices. Initial investigations found multiple discrepancies regarding misappropriated money, including payroll overpayments and questionable milage reimbursements paid directly to the former director, Sunshine Law violations, and security risks.
KMZU
Richard Dean Hurley
Richard Dean Hurley, 70, of Odessa, Missouri passed away November 22, 2022 at his home. Cremation has been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second Street, Odessa, MO 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com. Richard was born November 22, 1952 in Independence to...
KMZU
Nancee June (Phillips) Barker
Nancee June (Phillips) Barker, 91, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the New Haven Living Center in Odessa, Missouri surrounded by family. Nancee was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 21, 1931, to Merry Alta Jeffries Phillips and Harry Ross Phillips. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri where she attended Bancroft School until 1938 when they moved to Holden, Missouri where her parents bought a beauty shop. Her father died in 1939. In 1945, her mother married Harrison Sanders and they moved to Odessa. While attending high school, Nancee was elected president of her freshman class. In her sophomore year, she was invited into The George Chapter of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the Future Homemaker Club, the Barkettes Pep Club, Journalist Club and the Ex Lebra for all four years of high school. She was president of FHA for 2 years. Her senior year, she was elected as a cheerleader of the Pep Club and elected as basketball queen. She had a lead part in the class play. She was a member of the Rainbow for Girls. She graduated in May 1949 and on June 26, 1949, she married E.L. Barker at the First Christian Church where she taught a youth Sunday School class.
KMZU
Kansas City man sentenced for methamphetamine distribution
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man is sentenced in federal court yesterday for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. Scott D. Walker, 52, was sentenced 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. On March 1, 2022, Walker pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to...
KMZU
Donald Scott
Meadville resident, Donald Scott, 62, died Sunday November 20, 2022. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday November 27 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial is in Fairview McCurry Cemetery in Salisbury.
