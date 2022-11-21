Nancee June (Phillips) Barker, 91, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the New Haven Living Center in Odessa, Missouri surrounded by family. Nancee was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 21, 1931, to Merry Alta Jeffries Phillips and Harry Ross Phillips. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri where she attended Bancroft School until 1938 when they moved to Holden, Missouri where her parents bought a beauty shop. Her father died in 1939. In 1945, her mother married Harrison Sanders and they moved to Odessa. While attending high school, Nancee was elected president of her freshman class. In her sophomore year, she was invited into The George Chapter of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the Future Homemaker Club, the Barkettes Pep Club, Journalist Club and the Ex Lebra for all four years of high school. She was president of FHA for 2 years. Her senior year, she was elected as a cheerleader of the Pep Club and elected as basketball queen. She had a lead part in the class play. She was a member of the Rainbow for Girls. She graduated in May 1949 and on June 26, 1949, she married E.L. Barker at the First Christian Church where she taught a youth Sunday School class.

ODESSA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO