This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactLos Angeles, CA
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
MMAmania.com
Cain Velasquez petitions court to allow pro wrestling match in Arizona — despite home detention, GPS monitoring
Cain Velasquez was released on $1 million bail earlier this month in Santa Clara, Calif., on the condition he submit to home detention, GPS monitoring, outpatient treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch, and random search and seizure, among other court-mandated requirements. But less than two weeks after the former UFC heavyweight...
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Judge rules Cain Velasquez can partake in upcoming Arizona pro wrestling event
Out on bail, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is once again an active professional athlete. On Tuesday, a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge ruled that Velasquez is allowed to travel to Tempe, Ariz., by plane to partake in an upcoming pro wrestling event for promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
watchers.news
Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.
A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA Confirms Cain Velasquez Will Wrestle At December 3 Event
We reported yesterday here on eWn that a judge has granted Cain Velasquez permission to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA recently took to Twitter to confirm that Velasquez will be working their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. The former UFC fighter will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to face off against Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Confirms Karl Anderson For Its December 14 Event
New Japan Pro Wresting has officially announced that Karl Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo on December 14th. Previously, Anderson and Hikuleo were scheduled to face off against each other at Battle Autumn on November 5, but Anderson chose to work the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event instead.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Several WWE Talents Visit IPWHOF Museum In Albany, New York Prior To RAW
Prior to Monday’s episode of RAW, several WWE talents checked out the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum in Albany, New York. Several fans in attendance at the show confirmed that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens, and Michael Hayes all visited the museum before the TV tapings began.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Is Sorry He Took Jeff Jarrett’s WWE Job
Speaking on his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Vice President of Live Events Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James has said he’s ‘sorry’ for taking Jeff Jarrett’s role in the company. Jarrett was appointed Senior Vice President of Live Events in May, only to...
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards learning nothing from Jorge Masvidal criminal trial, eyes ‘Gamebred’ revenge ‘in the street’
Leon Edwards wants revenge on Jorge Masvidal. If he can’t get it inside the Octagon, then “Rocky” is willing to settle his score “in the street.” I guess the newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion hasn’t been paying attention to the aftermath of the last street fight “Gamebred” had in Miami, or what happens in the real world when fists start flying with reckless abandon.
MMAmania.com
Bon voyage! Judge grants Cain Velasquez trip to Tempe for AAA pro wrestling match
Cain Velasquez is not only out of jail, he’s also out of state from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4. Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez permission to compete in the upcoming AAA pro wrestling event on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Ariz., without the use of his ankle monitor, so long as the former UFC heavyweight champion hires and pays for his own police babysitter for the duration of the trip.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Symphony Series II Release For December
All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release today, announcing the upcoming release of AEW Symphony: Series II:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. — Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Discusses Not Being Cleared To Return For A Long Time, More
Speaking to The New York Post, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley commented on her mindset going into WarGames this weekend, her recent return to in-ring action, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On going into WarGames this weekend with past experience: “It definitely does make...
ewrestlingnews.com
eWrestlingNews Is Looking To Hire Wrestling Writers & TV Coverage Reporters!
EWrestlingNews is looking to bring on some more writers to take on breaking news reporting and live television results coverage. If you’re passionate about WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, GCW and/or all the other promotions out there and are interested in becoming a writer for the site, we’d love to hear from you.
ewrestlingnews.com
SPOILER: Upcoming Impact Wrestling Match To Be Close To An Hour
An upcoming episode of Impact Wrestling will seemingly be dominated by one match as the promotion held its latest set of TV tapings on Sunday, November 20. The final segment of the taping saw World Champion Josh Alexander cut a promo in the ring about how he didn’t want to wait until Hard to Kill and issued an open challenge which was accepted by “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending Return To TV
A new report indicates that a major WWE Superstar could be making their return to WWE television very soon. According to Fightful, Becky Lynch will return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has held her out of action since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch wasn’t able to resume...
ewrestlingnews.com
Marina Shafir Reveals Who She Wants To Face In AEW, More
AEW wrestler Marina Shafir was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including trying to find her footing in AEW and who she’d like to work with in the future. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Moved To FS1
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is once again slated to air on FS1 instead of FOX. Pwinsider is reporting that the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 PM EST that night.
