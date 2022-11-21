Read full article on original website
Margaret Elaine “Grandma” Garrett, 89, of Buffalo, MO, formerly of Marshall, passed away November 19, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, 404 Locust St., Buffalo, MO 65622, with Fr. Simon Enudu officiating. A visitation with rosary will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. A second visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or St. Peter Catholic School in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, 226 S. Odell Ave., Marshall, MO 65340. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
