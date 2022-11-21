ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks assign Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews to Wisconsin Herd

 3 days ago
Eric Nehm: Per @Milwaukee Bucks: The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd.

Source: Twitter @eric_nehm

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bucks say they have assigned Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd – 12:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Per @Milwaukee Bucks:

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd. – 12:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After today’s practice, @Jim Owczarski asked Mike Budenholzer if Khris Middleton was able to practice.

Bud: “Khris was able to do a little bit today, yes.” – 3:39 PM

Keith Pompey: The #Bucks are w/out Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), Joe Ingles (left knee ACL surgery), Wes Matthews (right hamstring strain) & Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery). Jrue Holiday is questionable (right ankle sprain) & Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is probable. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 18, 2022

Danny Cunningham: Milwaukee Bucks list Jrue Holiday (ankle), Pat Connaughton (Calf), and AJ Green (nasal fracture) as questionable tomorrow against the #Cavs. Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful. Wes Matthews (hamstring) is out. Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are out, both haven’t played all year. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 15, 2022

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 10, 2022

Jim Owczarski: Mike Budenholzer said after practice today that Pat Connaughton (calf) might be out a bit longer than they hoped. He hopes Wesley Matthews (ankle) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (illness) will be able to get back next week. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 15, 2022

Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Wesley Matthews (ankle), Pat Connaughton (calf) and Grayson Allen (illness) are out tonight vs. #Nets -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 12, 2022

