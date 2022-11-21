ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Hernangomez on his playing time with Raptors: 'It is frustrating'

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Is it sort of a little bit– it must be frustrating at times when, you know, you don’t play four or five games and trying to stay ready and all of that. How do you kind of keep your attitude during– in those situations? Juan Hernangomez: I mean, it is frustrating but every team got 18 players. The game, actually, it plays for with 9, 10 players, so it’s a lot of players. You got to stay ready. You got to keep working on the game. You never know when the opportunity comes.

Source: Yahoo Sports Canada Videos @ Yahoo! Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps 62-55. Really solid, focussed half, despite struggles dealing with Capela inside, as you’d expect. Really good in his role: Juancho Hernangomez. – 7:06 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Safe to say Anunoby’s been the Raptors’ best player since Siakam went down. From there? FVV, Boucher & Banton have been good when healthy, Juancho & Flynn solid in their mins. But their 2nd-best player over this stretch: Thad Young. So consistently good in just about every facet. – 6:59 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Hawks by 3 at first timeout, Juancho’s got a couple of steals and a couple of buckets already – 6:19 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Defensive difference-maker Juancho Hernangomez. – 6:17 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young blocked Juancho Hernangomez? Trae Young blocked Juancho Hernangomez. – 6:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Raptors are starting Thad Young and Juancho Hernangomez alongside their three mainstays. pic.twitter.com/29smuxIthj5:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1bBO_0jIvffLx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUn5L_0jIvffLx00

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Toronto at Atlanta … on @FAN590. Tip off in about 15 minutes. Join @Paul Jones & me for the call.

#Raptors starters tonight:

Fred VanVleet

Scottie Barnes

O.G. Anunoby

Thaddeus Young

Juancho Hernangomez

#SmithAndJones5:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Juancho Hernangomez replaces Dalano Banton (who replaced Gary Trent Jr., kind of) in the starting lineup. VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Thad start with him. – 5:32 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

A new Raptors starting lineup!

Fred VanVleet

Scottie Barnes

O.G. Anunoby

Thaddeus Young

Juancho Hernangomez – 5:32 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The spinning wheel of Raptors starters in Atlanta tonight lands on

Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby,Thaddeus Young, Juancho Hernangomez – 5:32 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Champagnie is now listed as out with his back injury. He joins Siakam (groin), Achiuwa (ankle), Trent (illness), Boucher (illness), Porter (foot), Banton (ankle).

Raps down to 10 available players vs ATL: VanVleet, OG, Barnes, Young, Juancho, Koloko, Birch, Flynn, Dowtin, Harper – 4:48 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“It’s a hard business” – Juancho Hernangomez on the difficulty of finding a role in the NBA, Nick Nurse’s CFL inspirations and more as short-handed Raptors get ready to take on Hawks: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ra…8:06 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

International incident: Juancho Hernangomez picks Spain for the World Cup (fine) but didn’t know a single Canadian player (scandal!). – 12:12 PM

Juan Hernangomez: And it’s not the first time I’ve been in this situation. I mean, NBA, every year it’s a lot of players getting out, it’s a lot of players coming in. So, just the players who keep working hard, keep believing in them, and keep being ready when the chance coming are the players who staying. So it’s a hard business. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 21, 2022

Michael Grange: I asked OG if he’s watched ‘Hustle’, starring Juancho as Bo Cruz. He said no: “I don’t know my Netflix password” -via Twitter @michaelgrange / November 18, 2022

Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse anticipates Juancho Hernangomez being part of the rotation, especially early in the season with Porter and Boucher banged up. Nurse says they’ve been managing his minutes in preseason after his busy summer but need his shooting with the second unit. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 13, 2022

