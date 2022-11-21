Read full article on original website
Related
umdbulldogs.com
#14 BULLDOGS HOLD OFF THE HUSKIES 94-89 IN OVERTIME
Box Score St. Cloud, Minn. – The UMD men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State 94-89 in overtime on Tuesday to start off 1-0 in NSIC play. With the win, already the Bulldogs' second victory in extra time this season, the team's record improves to 4-1. The story of...
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS STAVE OFF ST. CLOUD 59-56
St. Cloud, Minn. – The UMD women's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State in a tight 59-56 contest on Tuesday night. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-1 on the year and start NSIC play 1-0. For almost the entirety of the first quarter, the game was one...
Comments / 0