ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KLAW 101

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races

TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma’s basic election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates all through Election Day because the outcomes are available. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

114 Executions and Counting: An Oklahoma Priest’s Quest to Uphold the ‘Dignity of Life’

Bryan Brooks was a teenager, just like them. In the summer of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working with his father at the family’s mechanic shop. They were working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ school. One Sunday in July, an armed man looking for money marched the four teens — David Lindsey, David Salsman, Terri Horst, Anthony Tew — and two coworkers into the restaurant’s freezer and executed them one by one.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Rain in Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend

A rainy holiday weekend is on the way for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. The Wichita and Tulsa offices of the National Weather Service are predicting periodic chances for light rain throughout the long weekend. The best chance for rain for the KGGF listening area will be tonight through Thanksgiving Day and again Friday night through Saturday evening.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/23/22

We have mild temperatures in store as we head into the holiday weekend. We are looking at showers on Thanksgiving, but mainly during the morning. We could possibly see some rain again on Saturday, too. It will be warm enough that it is just in the form of rain. We...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy