Norma J. Batchelder
MEREDITH — Norma J. Batchelder, of 153 Parade Road, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Forest View Manor, Meredith. Born in Franklin, Norma was the daughter of the late Channing and Isadore (Martel) Worden. She spent her childhood years in Franklin, attending Franklin schools. In high school, she was active in field hockey and proudly played the trumpet in the marching band.
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA
GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
Pool players raise food for St. Vincent de Paul
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
MaryAnne Skawinski: Thanks to sponsors and friends of We Care Concert
Altrusa International of Meredith would like to sincerely thank our sponsors — business and friends alike — whose financial support during our recent fundraiser in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel and the very successful We Care Concert. As the recipient of the net proceeds from this event, your support enables us to continue our work in the communities we serve. Thank you also to our ticket donor friends whose generosity allowed us to provide free tickets to our local fire department, veterans, and area nursing homes to come and enjoy the show.
Shop local with Meredith Landing Real Estate
MEREDITH — Anyone shopping starting Saturday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Dec. 12, who sees the Meredith Landing Real Estate sign in a participating local business may take a photo with the sign. Post the photo, tag Meredith Landing Real Estate on Facebook and tag the business, and be entered into the Shop Local community gift basket. Every tagged photo posted is one entry. A winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter. Clemsen Roberts, who replaces outgoing President Steve Camerino, spoke with the Bulletin last month about the […] The post Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
News item connects Gilford Rotary with new Christmas Tree Supplier
GILFORD — After losing their supplier at the end of last year, this year’s Gilford Rotary Christmas tree sale almost wasn't. It was careful reading by the wife of a member of the Rotary’s Tree Committee that made the sale possible, bringing New England-grown trees to the homes of Lakes Region families.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Conway Cougars fill pantry with almost 700 pounds of food
CONWAY — Cougar pride was on display last Friday, when the entire Conway Elementary School student body participated in its 21st food drive to benefit the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church). Students bundled up and loaded up with non-perishable items to make their annual pilgrimage to stock the food pantry’s shelves.
Suspect who allegedly killed 1, injured another in ‘related’ shootings in 2 N.H. towns arrested
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect accused of killing one and injuring another in “related” shootings in two New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning. According to officials, Robert Gagnon, 45, was arrested after he was located without incident in Nashau around 12:15 p.m....
Nashua Soup Kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Ashland Elementary School honors veterans in school-wide assembly
ASHLAND — For the first time in several years, Ashland Elementary School students and staff were able to gather together for a special Veteran’s Day assembly. Team Respect teacher, Brian Jones, planned and led the event in the school cafeteria. The morning began with introductions from the three...
Dover restaurant gives people Thanksgiving dinner in nontraditional way
Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional holiday can go to the restaurant and get everything they need.
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
Manchester’s Ray Wieczorek: Mentor, Fighter, Serving with a Smile
Former Manchester Mayor Ray Wieczorek has passed away at the age of 93. The state Republican Party made the announcement Wednesday morning on its social media triggering reactions from both sides of the political aisle. Wieczorek was mayor of Manchester from 1990 until 2000. He then went on to serve as a member of the Executive Council from 2002 until 2012.
