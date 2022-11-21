Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Fauci's farewell goes off the rails: White House shuts down reporters asking Biden's retiring adviser about COVID origins - as he suggests Americans get tested and boosted before Thanksgiving
Dr. Anthony Fauci made his final appearance in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, triggering chaotic scenes as reporters bombarded him with questions about the origins of COVID-19. He delivered a message to Americans to get booster vaccines and reflected on his time as one of the country's top...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Biden will be in 'desperate circumstances' if GOP wins one or both chambers of Congress: Politico chief
Politico founding editor John F. Harris said that President Biden will have to navigate "desperate circumstances" if the GOP is victorious in Tuesday's midterms.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
How the White House is bracing for congressional investigations and potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans preoare to investigate his foreign business dealings - and extent of Joe's involvement
Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Comments / 0