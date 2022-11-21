Read full article on original website
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
Western Hays County seeks Tree City designation
Faced with the threat of oak wilt, a fungal disease primarily affecting oak trees, communities in Western Hays County have sought to find possible solutions — solutions that encourage support and cooperation throughout the area. For the cities of Woodcreek and Dripping Springs, attention has turned to the Tree City USA program, organized by the Arbor Day Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the Tree City USA program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to showcase their commitment to the mission of environmental change. However, to even apply, these...
Demolition underway on Starplex movie theater to make way for multifamily project in San Marcos
The Starplex movie theater at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, is being demolished to make way for Long View Equity's newest multifamily project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Demolition of the dormant Starplex movie theater, located at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, has begun to make way for Long View...
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
dailytrib.com
Horseshoe Bay hopes short-term rental rules bring peace and quiet
Horseshoe Bay is taking measures to keep the peace between residents and visitors. The City Council discussed a short-term rental ordinance at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Neighbors of some of the city’s vacation rental properties have had to deal with loud, rambunctious occupants, according to the council.
rejournals.com
United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin
United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
Austin testing out ‘Shared Streets’ in some neighborhoods with goal of making city more walkable
Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation are currently testing the "Shared Streets" concept in the North Loop and Brentwood neighborhoods.
Bouldin Creek Cafe owner cultivates funky culture amid a changing city
Bouldin Creek Cafe’s interior is covered with art, posters and stickers. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Inside Bouldin Creek Cafe, almost every inch of the walls are plastered with posters and stickers, and the customers often reflect the same eclectic style with brightly dyed hair or colorful tattoos. Owner Leslie Martin...
tpr.org
Former farmer's cooperative in New Braunfels to be redeveloped
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A New Braunfels-area business group has unveiled plans for Co-Op Marketplace. The 2.5 acre multi-use development will breathe new...
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves land right-of-way purchase
Williamson County is expected to finish a new roadway between CR 404 and FM 973 by fall 2023. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of 52.6 acres of right-of-way from Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC, for more than $1.3 million Nov. 22. The land—along CR 401...
dailytrib.com
Public hearing to be held on mandatory groundwater restrictions
A public hearing on mandatory groundwater restrictions for permitted wells in Burnet County is in the works. After discussing the current extreme drought conditions during its Nov. 18 meeting, the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors unanimously approved setting a hearing date. Burnet County has been in Stage...
Limited voting sites for Austin runoff election prompts calls for increased access
Several voting locations around Austin college campuses will not be used in the city's December runoff election. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story was updated to correct information on the voting site approval process. Austin voters will have a smaller selection of polling places to turn to in the...
Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
City of San Marcos unveils 'Get Around Downtown' shuttle service pilot program
The Get Around Downtown pilot program offers free rides throughout the downtown area. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced its free "Get Around Downtown" shuttle service Nov. 17. The pilot program is serviced by ECab of North America and is meant to help residents, visitors and employees who work in the downtown area get around.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
Taylor Tension continues: protesters crash pride group’s movie night, dueling parades still planned next weekend
KXAN has reached out to representatives of TAMA and has yet to receive a response, confirming or denying if protesters are affiliated with the group.
Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails
Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
