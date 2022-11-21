Faced with the threat of oak wilt, a fungal disease primarily affecting oak trees, communities in Western Hays County have sought to find possible solutions — solutions that encourage support and cooperation throughout the area. For the cities of Woodcreek and Dripping Springs, attention has turned to the Tree City USA program, organized by the Arbor Day Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the Tree City USA program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to showcase their commitment to the mission of environmental change. However, to even apply, these...

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO