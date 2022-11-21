ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
AUSTIN, TX
Wimberley View

Western Hays County seeks Tree City designation

Faced with the threat of oak wilt, a fungal disease primarily affecting oak trees, communities in Western Hays County have sought to find possible solutions — solutions that encourage support and cooperation throughout the area. For the cities of Woodcreek and Dripping Springs, attention has turned to the Tree City USA program, organized by the Arbor Day Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the Tree City USA program provides communities with a framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. It also gives them an avenue to showcase their commitment to the mission of environmental change. However, to even apply, these...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KVUE

How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust

AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Horseshoe Bay hopes short-term rental rules bring peace and quiet

Horseshoe Bay is taking measures to keep the peace between residents and visitors. The City Council discussed a short-term rental ordinance at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Neighbors of some of the city’s vacation rental properties have had to deal with loud, rambunctious occupants, according to the council.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
rejournals.com

United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin

United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
SAN MARCOS, TX
dailytrib.com

Public hearing to be held on mandatory groundwater restrictions

A public hearing on mandatory groundwater restrictions for permitted wells in Burnet County is in the works. After discussing the current extreme drought conditions during its Nov. 18 meeting, the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors unanimously approved setting a hearing date. Burnet County has been in Stage...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs

Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails

Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy