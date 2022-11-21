ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams visits Rikers Island on Thanksgiving

Mayor Eric Adams spent part of his Thanksgiving on Rikers Island. NY1 exclusively went with him as he toured the Rose M. Singer Center, where over 300 women are detained. He was joined by Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina. “We’ve always treated Rikers Island as this distant place. ‘Whatever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Arrest made in brick attacks at Manhattan gay bar

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing bricks and a rock at the window of a gay nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen three times last week, the NYPD said. Sean Kuilan was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Hunger grows in NYC as pandemic programs expire: report

A new report from the organization Hunger Free America attributes the growing number of hungry New Yorkers to the expiration of the expanded child tax credits and universal school meal programs that launched during the early days of the pandemic. On top of that, rising inflation rates have only exacerbated the issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

32,000 fentanyl pills seized at JFK Airport hotel

Two California men were arrested at a Hampton Inn at John F. Kennedy Airport Monday allegedly in possession of 32,000 fentanyl pills, New York City’s special narcotics prosecutor said Wednesday. An investigation by authorities implicated 33-year-old Roodolph Pierre-Lys, of San Diego and Uriel Barajas-Valencia, of Perris, California, in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Innovation QNS and Urban Village provide study in contrasts

The spotlight has been on the Innovation QNS development in Astoria after contentious negotiations. But what also passed this week by the City Council was Innovative Urban Village in the East New York section of Brooklyn. “We want to do what’s best for the community, especially during this crisis,” said...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Expert talks about mental health in New York City

The city continues to deal with mental health challenges throughout the five boroughs. According to the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, one in five New Yorkers experience mental illness within a year. Along with the newly-formed Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, the city is also using the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Brooklyn Tech celebrates its centennial

Inside Brooklyn Technical High School’s robotics lab, students work on laptops and create objects with 3D printers. But there are also little pieces of technology that date back to when the school was founded a century ago. “This is original to the school. It bends sheet metal and it...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Fifth Avenue will go car-free for three December Sundays

The city will turn a stretch of Fifth Avenue into a car-free street for three Sundays in December, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday. Eleven blocks of Fifth Avenue — from West 48th Street to West 57th Street — will be closed off to traffic and opened only for pedestrians on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. It will be the first time that stretch of Fifth Avenue is turned into a pedestrian-only thoroughfare in roughly 50 years, according to officials.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

City Councilmember celebrates commitment to affordable housing in Queens

City Councilmember Julie Won this week is celebrating a major victory for her Queens district. For months, she had withheld support for the $2 billion Innovation QNS project in Astoria, saying it did not include enough affordable housing. This week, with help from the City Council and the mayor’s office,...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Sean Paul will perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Balloons, marching bands and performers will line the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. Grammy-winning recording artist Sean Paul will perform. Paul stopped by "News All Day" ahead of the parade to talk about his upcoming performance and his recent projects. Paul...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Man dies after being beaten by ATV operators in Harlem: NYPD

Police are still searching for suspects in an apparent road rage case that left a 45-year-old man beaten to death by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in Harlem, officials said. The incident began around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 when the victim’s vehicle was surrounded by 30...
MANHATTAN, NY

