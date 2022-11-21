The city will turn a stretch of Fifth Avenue into a car-free street for three Sundays in December, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday. Eleven blocks of Fifth Avenue — from West 48th Street to West 57th Street — will be closed off to traffic and opened only for pedestrians on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 from noon to 6 p.m. It will be the first time that stretch of Fifth Avenue is turned into a pedestrian-only thoroughfare in roughly 50 years, according to officials.

