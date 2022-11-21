ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

1 dead, 17 injured after SUV crashes into Apple Store in Hingham

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGn4r_0jIvY5FL00

SUV towed from Apple Store crash scene in Hingham 04:46

HINGHAM -- One person is dead after an SUV crashed through an Apple Store in Hingham Monday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney's office confirmed. Seventeen people were injured, multiple with life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries.

A criminal investigation has been opened against the driver of the Toyota 4Runner. District Attorney Timothy Cruz told reporters the driver, who has not been identified, was with police officers and wasn't immediately hospitalized after the crash.

"This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened. This investigation is active and ongoing," said Cruz.

The man who died has been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEmky_0jIvY5FL00
A car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham on Monday. CBS Boston

Police responded to Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

"Hingham Police Department and Hingham Fire Department responded, found multiple patients injured out in front of the store, and in the store, including a few patients that were pinned against the wall by the vehicle," said Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

More than a dozen ambulances were called to the scene to transport victims. Fourteen people were taken to the South Shore Hospital and two were taken to Boston-area hospitals. Another person walked in to South Shore Hospital.

"The injuries were somewhat diverse, ranging from some pretty serious head trauma to some pretty decent lower-extremity trauma, mangled limbs, but it was pretty much the gambit. We had patients with confounding factors, chronic medical illnesses as well that made things a little more difficult than just the standard trauma patient without other medical things going on as well," a South Shore Hospital doctor explained.

Hospital officials said given the time of day, and day of the week, the hospital was well-staffed and able to quickly take in the victims.

Video of the scene shows a large hole in the glass of the storefront and multiple people on stretchers.

Jason Stott works nearby and witnessed the event. "There's probably close to ten ambulances in the parking lot right now, along with a lot of fire engines, and police vehicles," he described shortly after the crash. "The parking lot was very, very busy so I'm assuming there was a lot of people in the store."

He said from his vantage point, he couldn't see the car. "It must have traveled all the way to the back of the store," Stott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYbuQ_0jIvY5FL00
A car slammed into the Hingham Apple Store, leaving injuries to customers inside. Jason Stott

Another witness who spoke to WBZ-TV said she was sitting in a nearby Barnes and Noble at the time. "I was just sitting next to the window and I heard a big crash. It sounded like a lot of glass just smashing," she described. "It was scary because no one knew what had just happened and what was going on, there was a lot of people running around."

"I saw the car in the back of the store so it looked like there were people that may have been trapped back there," she continued.

Kathleen Leombruno's brother is the manager of the Apple Store. She came to the scene even though her brother was not hurt. "I'm devastated for those people who are so injured and to that one poor soul that's no longer here," Leombruno said. "I'm so grateful that it's not my brother, but it doesn't take the ease away knowing that all these people are injured, however it happened."

Hours later, the SUV was towed from the scene.

An Apple spokesperson released a statement to WBZ-TV, saying: "We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store. Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

What investigators will be looking at after fatal Hingham Apple store crash

BOSTON - Investigators are doing a deep dive into what caused a driver to crash his SUV into the Hingham Apple store, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others. "My first thought when I heard about it was operator error," said Ross Panacopoulos, who spent more than 20 years as a State Police crash reconstructionist. He has since retired and is now teaching municipalities like Hingham police how to investigate deadly car accidents. "I believe the operator stated that his shoe got stuck on the accelerator and then he was using his left foot...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run

BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police. 
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

More than 300 forced out of homes after Worcester apartment building fire

WORCESTER - Worcester residents in the Plumley Village apartments were woken up by alarms, the smell of smoke and neighbors banging on their doors shortly before 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The mass evacuation was due to a fire inside the massive apartment building at 16 Laurel St. A fire in the building's electrical room caused the city to shut off electricity for the whole building. The city estimates that roughly 300 to 400 residents were evacuated and unable to return to their homes on the holiday."I was going to cook at home because I don't have my family around,...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

"It's traumatizing," Apple Store crash victims suffered head, limb injuries

HINGHAM - One person was killed and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham Monday morning. John Dinanno and his wife got a frantic call from their daughter. "We just hopped in the car and drove down there," Dinanno said. "My wife was hysterical." Their daughter works at the Apple Store and was inside when a car came barreling through the glass. "In some sort of shock, I mean you can only imagine," Dinanno said. "One minute it's just a routine day of work and then next thing a car comes crashing through...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Driver in deadly Apple store crash says foot stuck on accelerator, court documents show

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail Tuesday.He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident." Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed and 20 other people were hurt.Here are details of the crash in documents released Tuesday in Hingham District Court.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Green Line train crashes into car near BU Bridge

BOSTON – MBTA service is being impacted along the Green Line Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a Maserati and a train.Service is suspended on the Green Line B Branch between Blandford Street and Babcock Street following the crash near the BU Bridge.Video shows a heavily damaged Maserati sedan following a collision with the front of a Green Line train.No one was hurt in the crash.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Yanked him out of the car': Good Samaritan saves man from burning crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVRAYNHAM -- Two people rushed to save a man from a burning car crash in Raynham. It happened near the Pleasant Street overpass above Route 24.The car crashed and landed down an embankment next to the overpass. Brian Maynard and his wife were driving by when they saw smoke. As he looked back, he spotted a bicyclist hopping over the guardrail. Maynard came rushing over to see the cyclist struggling to open the car's door."I am looking at the car on such a tilt, and it looks like it wants to roll down the hill. The only...
RAYNHAM, MA
NECN

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Several people severely injured in Waltham bus crash

WALTHAM -- Several people were severely injured in a bus crash in Waltham on Saturday night.The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed on South Street into a tree.As of Saturday night, there were multiple injuries at the scene. There is no word yet on how serious the injuries were or how many there were.South Street runs between Route 128 and Route 20 on the west side of Waltham.This is a developing story.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of driving under the influence, crashing into NH restaurant

HAMPTON, N.H. -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a New Hampshire restaurant on Saturday night. The Hampton Police and Fire departments responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck going crashed through the front door area of the business, Several injured people inside needed help from firefighters, police said. Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct. He also had a passenger in the truck at the time, police said. Davis was booked and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned on December 22. Residents in the second-floor apartments above the restaurant were displaced after the fire department determined the building was structurally unsafe. Anyone with information about the crash should call Hampton Police at 603-929-4444.
HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy