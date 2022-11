Bears' QB Justin Fields will be limited in practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Chicago's Week 12 matchup with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Bears have a walk-through practice scheduled for Wednesday, so the report can be taken with a grain of salt. It will be important for Fields to get some full-contact practice reps later in the week. His status will likely need to be monitored right up until Sunday's 1:00 PM EST kickoff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO