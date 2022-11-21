Read full article on original website
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state
Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
WSPY NEWS
LGBTQ+ discussion is part of Oswego 308 learning
In the Oswego 308 School District with nearly 5,000 high school students, there are different groups; one is the LGBTQ+ community. Your browser does not support the audio element. That’s Oswego High School teacher Mike Leali, who appeared in a book talk on the 308 website recently. In the...
959theriver.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on Friday, December 2
The University of St. Francis (USF) is hosting its final American Red Cross blood drive of 2022 on Friday, December 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Assembly Hall Gymnasium at USF’s St. Clare Campus, which is located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet. For an appointment,...
School buses have stopped serving parts of Indian Prairie School District 204, parents say
Parents in Indian Prairie School District 204 have complained about bus routes that are no longer being provided after school boundaries were redrawn. One Gombert Elementary School parent said the district has made it harder on families.
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting
A rivalry with 54 miles in between competitors is unusual in high school football, but the Loyola Academy-Lincoln-Way East relationship is a product of success, not proximity. The cream of the IHSA Class 8A crop has again risen to the top and will compete in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five […] The post Pregame Prep: Background, stats and more for Loyola Academy and Lincoln-Way East’s second state-championship meeting appeared first on The Record.
positivelynaperville.com
Celebrate the life of James D. Polivka with family and friends on Dec. 3
Above / The historic mansion formerly known as Willoway Manor, and now Mesón Sabika, is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue. From 4 to 8PM on Sat., Dec. 3, a special tribute to James D. Polivka is planned in the Pavilion at Mesón Sabika. The public is invited. Join...
Dad dies in freak accident collecting Girl Scout donations
A 45-year-old man from suburban Joliet, Ill., died in a tragic accident earlier this month while helping collect food donations for his 12-year-old daughter’s Girl Scout troop.
5 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
Colourful seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of five amazing seafood places in Illinois that are great options for when you want to try a new restaurant.
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
oakpark.com
Fenwick rolls over St. Laurence into Prep Bowl final
For the second consecutive year, the Fenwick High School football team will play in the season’s final week. While the Friars’ defense of their IHSA Class 5A state title ended with a first-round 14-6 loss of Morgan Park, the team has bounced back with consecutive victories in the Chicago Prep Bowl playoffs, defeating St. Laurence 30-18 on a frigid evening Nov. 17 to win the Chicago Catholic League championship.
U. of C. to demolish last buildings in path of Cancer Center expansion
A lone island of residential buildings surrounded by the University of Chicago Medical Center is slated for demolition as the university moves forward with construction on its cancer center. The buildings, a small greystone two-unit and two larger brick apartments, are located at 5627-37 S. Maryland Ave. They’re the last...
Giving Thanks, and Mourning a Loss, in a Softball Fraternity
Not long ago, we learned that one of our softball buddies had died. By ``we,’’ I mean the Chicago Sun-Times softball world, which was a 16-inch-softball version of the British Empire. As in, ``The sun never sets on. . . ’’. The official office team played on...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
nileswestnews.org
Wild Turkey Finds a Home At Niles West
This November, there have been frequent sightings of a turkey roaming the streets of Morton Grove by residents and Niles West staff members and students just in time for Thanksgiving this Thursday. The turkey is most often seen in the Niles West parking lot, sometimes blocking oncoming traffic from Oakton and becoming a slight hazard for cars driving near Niles West.
