Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
Vyopta is a Finalist for Best UC Vendor by UC Today’s UC Partner Awards
Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration experience optimization, has been named a finalist for Best UC Vendor <$100m by UC Today’s UC Partner Awards. The UC Partner Awards are presented by UC Today, a leading news outlet honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration technology space. Judging is based on an organization’s ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The judging is led by a panel of respected industry experts including Jay McBain, Anurag Agrawal, and Janet Schijns.
6sense Ranked Number 130 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced it ranked 130 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. During this time period, 6sense grew by 1,134% from 2018 to 2021.
Dobot Launches Nova Collaborative Robots for Retail Automation
Labor shortages and rising costs around the world are two major headwinds to the retail and service sectors, opening up new opportunities of automation transformation. To better capture this newfound demand, Dobot has developed the Nova Series of collaborative robots designed specifically for retail customers to handle tasks such as making coffee, cocktail, ice cream, noodles, fried chicken, and even physical therapy.
Talkwalker Wins Adweek Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards
Talkwalker selected as a best-in-class Social Intelligence Platform. Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company, announced it has been selected as a winner in Adweek’s Reader’s Choice Best of Tech Partner Awards in the category of “Best in Social/Influencer Tech, Social Intelligence Platform.”. The Adweek...
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
Prodapt Wins the Prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022
Prodapt is the winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022 in the Communications category. Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider with a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the “Communications” category. The prestigious award recognizes Prodapt’s contributions to Salesforce-driven digital transformation programs and the development of specific solution accelerators for the communications industry.
Trend Micro Celebrates Ranking as #1 Channel Security Vendor
Canalys report highlights overall leadership, channel commitment, ease of doing businessa. Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro announced its position at the summit of this year’s Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. The top ranking was awarded in recognition of an outstanding 12 months for the company’s channel-first engagement model.
Icertis Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management
Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.
Twilio and Seasalt.ai Expand Partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan to Build Multi-Country Cloud Contact Centers
Joint Twilio Flex and Seasalt.ai SeaX solution lets companies deploy contact centers across geographies and be operational in as little as 5 days. Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication AI provider, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today released a GTM bundle for Twilio Flex to help businesses streamline omni-channel communications and provision a ready-to-use contact center within days.
Women in Revenue Receives Grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures to Promote Gender Equity in Sales and Marketing Roles
Funding Helps Rapidly Expand Programs to Drive Career Success for Women and Grow Women in Revenue Community. Women in Revenue (WIR), a non-profit organization created to empower and elevate women in sales, marketing, revops, and customer success careers, has received a grant from Tiger Global Impact Ventures (TGIV). TGIV is the charitable arm of Tiger Global, a global tech investment firm. The grant comes from TGIV’s Gender Equity in Tech Fund (T-GET), a $50 million commitment designed to increase access, inclusion, representation, and parity for women across the technology ecosystem.
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
Rackspace Technology Earns Five New Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, Modern Work, and Security
The company enhanced its global delivery capabilities and integration of strategic solutions across the entire Microsoft suite, allowing it to help customers on their transformation cloud journey. Rackspace Technology a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that the company has earned five new Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as...
Taktile Raises $20 Million Series A Funding Round to Transform How Businesses Make Automated Decisions
Taktile empowers businesses in the financial industry to build, run and evaluate automated decision flows more easily and quicker than ever before. The platform is critical for insurance companies and lenders to launch new products fast and grow their portfolio in a profitable way. Taktile works with companies of all...
Livento Group (NUGN) Finalizing Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Robotics Company
New York, NY, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced today it is exploring acquisition with a Software Engineering Company focused on AI and Robotics.
Female-Led Pact Launches £30M Seed Fund
Pact, a London, UK-based all-female-founded early-stage agency investing in startup, launched its £30M Seed fund. Restricted Companions included anchor investor Campden Hill Capital, Jeff Dean, the Head of AI at Google; Yeming Wang, the previous head of EMEA of Alibaba; Fahd Beg, the COO of Naspers; Keith Teare, the founding shareholder of TechCrunch; Todd Ruppert, the retired CEO of T. Rowe Worth International and enterprise accomplice at Greenspring Associates, Tilo Bonow, CEO of PIABO and Anne Hathaway, UN Lady Goodwill Ambassador and Oscar Award Profitable Actress, amongst others.
DWF Labs joins MAD Metaverse as strategic advisor
DWF Labs’ primary objective is to invest in and promote the leading cryptocurrency projects, as well as to become innovators and Web3 industry leaders. MAD Metaverse will now be supported by this company, which offers consulting, strategic advice, smart contract audits, and other related services. Andrei Grachev, DWF Labs’...
Squeeze Shows Dedication to Security by Achieving SOC II Type 2 Certification
Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, is pleased to announce that they have achieved SOC II Type 2 certification after successfully completing the auditing process set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This certification can only be awarded after a rigorous 6-12 month examination by an external auditor, who verifies the effectiveness of a company’s internal security processes as it plays out in day-to-day operations.
Creatio’s No-code Platform has Been Recognized in the LCAP Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research
The report recognizes Creatio’s composable application approach and no-code capabilities to easily extend and customize solutions without a line of code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has been recognized as a Facilitator in the Low-Code Application Development Platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix 2022 by Nucleus Research.
Quickbase Named a Strong Performer in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Quickbase for integration of project information management with project delivery. Quickbase, the no-code platform for complex project portfolios, announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022, its first time being evaluated in this market by Forrester. According to the report, “Emphasizing construction, engineering, healthcare and retail industries, the vendor differentiates itself by targeting key information that supports the delivery of complex projects and programs.”
