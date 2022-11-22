Jackson back in jail after bond raised to nearly $2M

HERTFORD — Former Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson is back in jail on an additional charge — and under an increased secured bond — just days after being released on bond.

An official at Albemarle District Jail confirmed Monday afternoon that Jackson was being held at the jail in lieu of $1,975,000 secured bond.

Jackson, who initially was jailed Nov. 3 in lieu of a $1 million secured bond after his arrest on nine child-sex charges, was released on bond Nov. 11. A court official said a bail bonding company typically pays between 10% and 20% of a bond’s cost to get a client released from jail.

Jackson was subsequently arrested Nov. 16 on an additional charge of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to an official with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson turned himself in and was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond. Jackson apparently turned himself in in Halifax because his attorney, Jamal Summey, has an office in Scotland Neck, which is in the county.

A voicemail message left for Summey on Monday was not immediately returned.

An official with the Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court’s Office said Jackson’s secured bond was increased to $2 million during his appearance in court on the new charge Monday but he was given credit for the $25,000 he posted in Halifax.

A spokeswoman for the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation told The Daily Advance several weeks ago that Jackson was arrested after being charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory sexual offense with someone 15 years old or younger, and one count of statutory rape of someone 15 or younger.

The alleged offenses occurred between May 24 and June 3 of this year, the SBI spokeswoman said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the new charge filed Monday is connected to Jackson’s original charges. The new charge stems from an incident alleged to have occurred on June 3.

Meanwhile, a man who identified himself as the father of the 15-year-old victim in the case said Monday he is extremely angry at Jackson for his alleged actions with his daughter.

Edward Williams told The Daily Advance that Jackson told his daughter he wanted her to model for him. He first took photos of her in a bathing suit and then asked her to take off her shirt, Williams said. When his daughter said she didn’t feel right about that because she considered Jackson a father figure, Jackson allegedly told her the photos offered her a chance to make some money, Williams said.

Williams said he has spoken briefly with his daughter since the incident, but he has found it difficult to do so because of his anger about what happened.

“I can’t really just sit there and talk to her,” he said.

Williams said his daughter and her mother have since moved out of town but he still lives in Elizabeth City.

No trial date has been set in Jackson’s case.

Jackson could not be reached for comment for this story. A former Hertford town councilor, Jackson finished sixth in a six-candidate race Nov. 8 for three seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.