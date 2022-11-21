ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Richardson expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
With the Spurs towards the bottom of the West, Josh Richardson is expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams looking to bolster their backcourt before entering unrestricted free agency this summer.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Before the season, the Lakers offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Russell Westbrook to the Spurs for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, HoopsHype has learned. The Spurs, however, wanted an unprotected first-round pick for taking on Westbrook’s salary with the expectation he’d be waived, which the Lakers were unwilling to do, and talks stalled. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022

The first we know of: I’m told that some prominent NBA players will be sporting U.S. men’s national team shirts this weekend on their catwalk entrances to various arenas to help hype up the Americans’ forthcoming World Cup campaign before the lads’ first Group B game Monday against Wales. Chicago’s Alex Caruso, Portland’s Josh Hart, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr., San Antonio’s Josh Richardson and Orlando’s Jalen Suggs are among the players expected to participate. And word is there should be several more to emerge after arranging to receive #USMNT gear from U.S. Soccer. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 15, 2022

Tom Orsborn: Josh Richardson on Zach Collins’ latest injury: “It sucks. Zach is a very positive guy. He is a professional. He is in the weight room a lot. He is doing what he needs to do. But it’s unfortunate….Hopefully, he can just stay positive and get back on that recovery track.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 9, 2022

Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woj: Despite Robert Williams III likely returning by Christmas, Celtics may look to trade for another big

The time for Timelord’s return is drawing closer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is likely to be back on the court for Boston by Dec. 25. Speaking on an episode of “NBA Countdown” during the “Woj’s Corner” regular segment, the ESPN senior writer said Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury had told him he expects the former Texas A&M star will be “back by Christmas.”
BOSTON, MA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Kobe and LeBron rank ahead of Jordan

There is no doubt that today’s generation of NBA stars looks up to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as an icon and inspiration. During his 20 years in the league, Bryant helped lead Los Angeles to five world championships while notching countless individual accomplishments and records. Along the way, he defined an entire generation and made an already rich Lakers franchise even richer, particularly in the international market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On this day: Celtics Waters, Webb debut for Boston; Strickland born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston Celtics two way point guard Tremont Waters made his debut for the team in a 103-102 squeaker of a win over the Sacramento Kings. The former Louisiana State University Tiger had been drafted by the Celtics with the 51st pick of the NBA draft that same year and had already begun to turn heads on his assignment in the G League with the Red Claws, Boston’s developmental affiliate based in Portland, Maine.
BOSTON, MA
Baker Mayfield on Cleveland: 'That's not my old place'

Former quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about his tenure at “his old place,” a reference to his time with the Cleveland Browns. Instead, Mayfield dove into his time at Oklahoma, stating Cleveland was “not my old place, I used to play there.” This is quite a bold thing for a quarterback who has been benched twice by the Carolina Panthers this season to say.
CLEVELAND, OH
