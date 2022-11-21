ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Whiskey Riff

Elk Tries To Jump Over A Fence… Fails Miserably

Elk can be some of the most majestic creatures you’ll ever see, and me coming from the southeast, it is truly hard to fathom a casual encounter with one of these creatures out in public, just like a normal doe or small buck here. Seriously, it’s hard to even...
petapixel.com

Photographer’s Automatic Lens Cap Shields Camera During Rocket Launches

A photographer came up with a novel way of protecting his lens when using a remote camera to capture rocket launches. When covering space launches photographers cannot be too close to the rockets for obvious reasons. But this means that the remote cameras are unattended and no one is on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy