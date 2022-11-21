Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on Indy’s near east side
Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
korncountry.com
North High School drama teacher arrested for child solicitation
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Columbus North High School drama teacher John Johnson was arrested by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of child solicitation and disseminating harmful material to a minor after law enforcement learned he was supposedly having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old boy. During...
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
eaglecountryonline.com
Walton Woman Charged with Manslaughter Following Suspected Overdose Death
An arrest was made Tuesday during a traffic stop in Boone County. Jennifer Moore. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton women has been charged with manslaughter following a suspected overdose death of a 29-year-old man. Jennifer Moore, 38, was identified as the person who allegedly trafficked in...
Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly tree stand accident that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and died after he was flown to a Louisville hospital.
LMPD: Fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves 1 person dead, 2 in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes are blocked on Dixie Highway after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed a...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, a […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
953wiki.com
Madison Police arrest Aurora Man On Drug Charges
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. November 18, 2022, Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ivy Tech Drive, for false registration. The driver was identified as Robert W. Wood 58, Aurora, Indiana. Officers noted an open alcohol container in the vehicle upon approach. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle operated by Wood.
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
1017thepoint.com
SCANNER TRAFFIC: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN LIBERTY
(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.
Two years post accident, Morgan County teen back riding dirt bikes
This past weekend, Lucas Grounds road his dirt bike for the first time at the B-52 Hanger MX in Illinois.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store
MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
IMPD Officer on administrative duty after alleged DUI incident in Ohio
An IMPD Sergeant is on administrative duty after an alleged incident of driving under the influence in Ohio last week.
WLTX.com
Firefighters find person dead inside Indiana home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a woman was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. Officers had difficulty accessing the home due to flames and heavy smoke from the fire, which was called in by a neighbor.
Comments / 0