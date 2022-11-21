ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Vernon, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

North High School drama teacher arrested for child solicitation

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Columbus North High School drama teacher John Johnson was arrested by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office on felony charges of child solicitation and disseminating harmful material to a minor after law enforcement learned he was supposedly having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old boy. During...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly tree stand accident that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and died after he was flown to a Louisville hospital.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police arrest Aurora Man On Drug Charges

Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. November 18, 2022, Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ivy Tech Drive, for false registration. The driver was identified as Robert W. Wood 58, Aurora, Indiana. Officers noted an open alcohol container in the vehicle upon approach. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle operated by Wood.
MADISON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

SCANNER TRAFFIC: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK IN LIBERTY

(Liberty, IN)--Union County officials are not releasing any information about what came across scanners Tuesday night as a pedestrian strike. Scanner traffic indicated that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main and Seminary Street in Liberty. The victim – again, according to scanner traffic – was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and a suspect was taken to Reid Health Connersville for a blood draw. Union County officials said Wednesday morning that no one had been booked into jail in connection with the incident.
LIBERTY, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store

MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
MADISON, IN
WLTX.com

Firefighters find person dead inside Indiana home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a woman was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. Officers had difficulty accessing the home due to flames and heavy smoke from the fire, which was called in by a neighbor.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy