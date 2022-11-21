Read full article on original website
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Northampton native selected new president at Halifax Community College
WELDON – Dr. Patrena B. Elliott, a native of Severn, has been named as the new President of Halifax Community College (HCC). Dr. Michael F. Williams, Chairman of the HCC Board of Trustees, made the announcement on Nov. 18. He said Dr. Elliott is expected to assume her new duties on January 1, 2023.
Chowan women hold off ECSU
MURFREESBORO – Despite a late surge by their rivals, Chowan used two free throws each by Reagan Wilson and Destiny Robinson inside the game’s final seconds as the Hawks held on for a 63-60 win over Elizabeth City Statein non-conference women’s basketball action here Saturday afternoon. Five...
Make Your Wish: Letters to Santa Claus solicited
He’s making his list and checking it twice…. As Santa Claus prepares for the busiest time of the year, he took a break from his schedule to speak, via telephone from the North Pole, with reporters at Roanoke-Chowan Publications. The Jolly Old Elf said he needed our help with the millions and millions of letters he receives each year from all the little boys and girls.
Façade Grant Program extended
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Town Council has approved a second round of grant funding aimed at helping small businesses on Main Street. By a unanimous vote at the Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 15, the Façade Grant Program will continue in an effort to assist those that did not apply during the first round of the program this past spring and summer.
