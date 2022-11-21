Read full article on original website
Recent Findings from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Has Provided New Information about Insurance (Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To characterize the proportion of Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees who switched insurers or disenrolled to traditional Medicare ™ in the years immediately after first choosing to join an MA health plan. Retrospective analysis using 2012-2017 Medicare enrollment data.”
Patent Issued for Identification of employment relationships between healthcare practitioners and healthcare facilities (USPTO 11488109): Milliman Solutions LLC
) has been issued patent number 11488109, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare practitioners, clinics, facilities, groups, and systems...
What does the Great Unwinding mean for employer-based health plans?
The COVID-19 public health emergency has been extended through spring 2023. But when it eventually ends, it will trigger what many health industry observers call The Great Unwinding. What The Great Unwinding will mean for group health plans was one topic discussed in a webinar held by Mercer last week.
Houston Group Health Insurance Uninsured Rates Continue To Hit Record Lows Thanks To Latest Assist From Health Plans
Houston group health insurance continues to see an increase in signups with ever-expanding options nationwide. health insurance agent, said current administration’s plan to provide affordable healthcare for all is working, as the nation’s uninsured rate continues to plummet." -- Rick Thornton. HOUSTON, TEXAS. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. November...
ajmc.com
Examining the Impact of CKD on Individuals, Caregivers
The studies reviewed estimates of economic and humanistic impact on both patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as well as their caregivers. A pair of posters presented at Kidney Week 2022 examined some of the burdens of people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as their caregivers. The...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Medical News Today
Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins
A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Reports Outline Public Health Study Findings from Beijing Technology and Business University (The impact of public health education on people’s demand for commercial health insurance: Empirical evidence from China): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health education is gaining significance globally, and it is important for managing health risks.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Beijing Technology and Business...
Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues
Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes with her husband, gynecologist…. This...
Medical News Today
Diabetes mellitus vs. diabetes insipidus: What to know
While diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus have similar names and may present with similar symptoms, the conditions are unrelated. The former relates to blood sugar regulation, while the latter refers to urine concentration. Diabetes mellitus is a group of conditions that impair the body’s ability to process blood sugar, or...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight
A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
FCCI Insurance Group Declares Indiana Manufacturers Association Program Dividend
INDIANAPOLIS , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend based on favorable results for its Manufacturers Premier property & casualty insurance program with the. Indiana Manufacturers Association. (IMA). The program is designed to reward IMA member policyholders with a...
California Aims to Maximize Health Insurance Subsidies for Workers During Labor Disputes
This spring, Chevron workers testified that the company revoked health coverage for hundreds of members of the United Steelworkers Local 5 at the Richmond, California, refinery during a strike that ultimately lasted two months. Thousands of nurses at Stanford Health Care were told in April they would lose their health insurance if they did not return to work…
Hidden audits reveal millions in overcharges by Medicare Advantage plans
KBIA - 91.3 FM (MO) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and...
