It’s that time of year, you all. It’s time to BASEL! And we’re super excited to share what the Eden Gallery Group has planned this week. As Art Basel is set to kick off, on December 1st, 2022; the Eden Gallery is getting an early start on the art by hosting 4 contemporary art shows, and even a live exhibition by internationally acclaimed muralist, Eduardo Kobra.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO