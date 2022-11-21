The Daviess County Commissioners are holding firm on 30,000 sq. ft. for the courthouse renovation project. Sitting in for absent County Commission president Michael Taylor, Commissioner Nathan Gabhart reported that 30% of the design phase of the project has been completed and department heads have met with members of the County Council, Commissioners, and representatives of RQAW. Commissioner Ron Arnold said that at the beginning of the project everyone presented their wish list, but now it is time to look at what we can afford. Gabhart noted that it would be cheaper to build a new building, but it is important to keep the historic 96 year old courthouse. The current Daviess County Courthouse was built in 1927 after a fire destroyed the previous building, which was built in the 19th century. Gabhart said plans are to begin renovation in the second quarter of 2023.

