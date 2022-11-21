Read full article on original website
Diesel Shortage Update Ahead of Thanksgiving as U.S. Waits on Supply Ships
Diesel prices have slightly dropped in recent weeks, an encouraging sign that the diesel shortage is improving across the country.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
PV Tech
Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023
Canadian Solar expects to start shipping the first TOPCon products early next year and will focus on the technology in the future with all new cell production capacity. N-type TOPCon is expected to account for a third of total solar module shipments of the company in 2023, according to Yan Zhuang, president of CSI Solar, the manufacturing subsidiary.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
governing.com
The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories
Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Oil rebounds from early plunge after Saudis deny OPEC+ output report
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded from early losses on Monday after Saudi Arabia denied a report it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.
The World’s Largest Battery Powered by U.S.-Based Powin has Kicked Off Execution in Australia
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin), will deliver a 1.9 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Akaysha Energy (Akaysha), a BlackRock company, to power the New South Wales (NSW) Waratah Super Battery (WSB) Project. Following a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy has been appointed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to develop the Waratah Super Battery — the most powerful battery in the world – to provide a service of at least 700 MW capacity as part of a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS). Powin will supply 2,592 Centipede™ Energy Segments and 288 power conversion systems from their wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy for a total project capacity of 909MW / 1915 MWh. Powin will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) which will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supplied by the mega battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005312/en/ Rendering of the Powin Stack™ 750 Centipede™ Battery Energy Storage Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar business inks battery deal with UBS
UConn receives $4.4 million solar-plus-batteries predictive resilience grant The University of Connecticut’s Eversource Energy Center will develop technologies to shorten power outages. Solar-powered Sion EV to feature enhanced driver-assistance systems from Continental Sono’s first Sion models are planned to be priced at $25k, with production slated to begin in...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
AOL Corp
U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days
The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap, according to a senior Treasury official who previewed the guidelines. The U.S. has joined forces with the G-7, European Union, and Australia to ban...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Guest column: The true value of American-made solar panels
The recent climate legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to do wonderful things for the decarbonization efforts in the United States and for the solar industry. As a U.S. solar panel manufacturer, we at Crossroads Solar are watching and waiting to see how the various credits will play out. Much of the objective of the IRA climate legislation is to generate American-made solar infrastructures in a way that will compete with cheaper imports. To my mind, we have to be sober about the likely outcome – or cheapness – of American-made panels. Prices will moderate but we will not become China, nor should we aspire to be so.
DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant
(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
