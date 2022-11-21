Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports.org
The Pros and Cons of Medicare Advantage
If you’re one of the 64 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, you know that a deluge has begun. In your mailbox and on TV you’re being inundated with ads for Medicare Advantage plans, star-powered by the likes of William Shatner, all promising great care with low- or zero-cost premiums.
What's the Difference Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans?
Image by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography from Unsplash. With just a little more than a month of Medicare open enrollment for 2023 remaining before the December 7th deadline, millions of seniors 65 and over are evaluating their current healthcare options. That includes the big decision of whether to choose Original Medicare or go with one of many Medicare Advantage Plans.
Motley Fool
I Canceled My Life Insurance Policy. Here's Why
Not everyone needs life insurance at all points in their life. Life insurance is certainly necessary for those who have dependents. If you have no one relying on your income, you might not need it. If your life circumstances change (say if you get married, divorced, or buy a home...
Thousands of Americans waking up to $800 direct payments in their bank accounts – what to do if you missed out
THOUSANDS of Americans are waking up to direct payments worth up to $800 thanks to a tax rebate issued to eligible South Carolina residents. Taxpaying South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax return by October 17 may be eligible to receive the nearly $1,000 payment. State lawmakers approved...
5 costly mistakes to avoid with Medicare open enrollment
Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don't understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage; many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a July 2022 report from health care consulting firm Sage Growth Partners.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth an average of $1,668 to go out to millions in five days
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,668 per check, in only five days.
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part B Premiums Are Getting Cheaper
In 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices will be cheaper, while Part A premiums and deductibles are getting slightly more expensive. This is because the Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
This Republican Social Security COLA Change Would Slash Benefits by $117 Per Month
A core GOP proposal designed to strengthen Social Security would eventually reduce annual benefits by $1,400.
Social Security update: First half of double $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 15 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just two weeks.
aarp.org
Will my Social Security disability benefits change if I move to another state?
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits do not change if you move to another state. Like Social Security retirement benefits, SSDI payments are based on your average lifetime earnings and are not affected by where you live. However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program that is...
Medicare open enrollment ends soon. What plan is best for you?
Open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Kaiser, Forbes, New York Times explain options for Medicare users and differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.
How to get no-exam life insurance
Life insurance helps you provide for loved ones after your death. With life insurance policies, your beneficiaries get a cash payment when you're gone, one they can then use toward funeral expenses, unpaid bills or other expenses. Most insurance companies require a medical exam before they approve you for life...
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
travelawaits.com
3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
Recent Findings from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Has Provided New Information about Insurance (Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To characterize the proportion of Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees who switched insurers or disenrolled to traditional Medicare ™ in the years immediately after first choosing to join an MA health plan. Retrospective analysis using 2012-2017 Medicare enrollment data.”
Hidden audits reveal millions in overcharges by Medicare Advantage plans
KBIA - 91.3 FM (MO) Newly released federal audits reveal widespread overcharges and other errors in payments to Medicare Advantage health plans, with some plans overbilling the government more than. $1,000. per patient a year on average. Summaries of the 90 audits, which examined billings from 2011 through 2013 and...
How Food Stamps and TANF Differ — And Can You Qualify for Both?
There is a popular misconception many Americans have about assistance programs -- that because an individual or family qualifies for one, they are ineligible for another. That error results in many...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Top 5 Reasons Seniors Chose Their Medicare Coverage
Choosing between the two main types of Medicare can be intimidating, and the government doesn’t exactly make the options easy to understand. There has not been much research into how seniors make the call, but a recent survey provides some insight into how Medicare beneficiaries navigate this complex decision. The Commonwealth Fund’s Biennial Health Insurance Survey of more than 1,600 beneficiaries looks into the sort of trade-offs seniors weigh and what choices they ultimately make in deciding between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.
Trinity College study: hospitals charge more to insured than uninsured
It may seem intuitive that, from one hospital to another, patients encounter different prices for the same procedure. After all, different stores often set different prices for the same goods. But different prices from one patient to another at the same hospital?. An economist at Trinity College found evidence that...
