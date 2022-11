Tracy McMillan alleges her Texas-based insurance agency is out $500,000 because a health insurance carrier hasn’t paid commission on coverage the agency has sold. McMillan is president at Marketplace Insurance Exchange in Arlington, Texas. Her agency, she alleges, hasn’t been paid commissions from Friday Health Plans since that carrier was ordered to exit the Texas health insurance marketplace earlier in November. The Texas Department of Insurance ordered Friday Health Plans to stop offering health policies for 2023 on that state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, although the carrier continues to offer off-exchange plans.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO