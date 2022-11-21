Travelers Institute and Cambridge Mobile Telematics Release Educational Guide to Help Curb Distracted Driving

Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train
Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
foodgressing.com
Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises
Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Have an extra set of wheels? Consider renting it out to holiday travelers this year
The holiday season is in full swing with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, and one company is like Airbnb for cars and allows people to rent vehicles as an alternative to traditional car rental services.
Delta Comfort Plus: Tips Before You Book
As one of the world’s leading commercial carriers in terms of fleet size, passengers flown, and destinations serviced, Delta Airlines is able to offer its customers a wide range of options to upgrade flights and access additional travel perks. One such experience is Delta Comfort Plus, an affordable way...
Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural...
instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
Mercury Insurance Offers a Holiday Buyer's Guide for Insurance Savings
The holiday season is in full swing across the country and consumers are turning their attention towards shopping for friends and family. Gifts including new tech gadgets, concert tickets, and clothes top many people's wish lists this time of year, and. Mercury Insurance. has compiled a list of some interesting...
Travelex Insurance Services Wins Travvy Award for Customer Service
OMAHA, Neb. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services has earned a prestigious Bronze Travvy Award in the category of Best Travel Insurance Provider–Customer Service. The company consistently earns industry awards for its customer service, and its high ratings on consumer review sites support those awards. "Customer...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
The New Normal: What can travelers expect this Thanksgiving week?
News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Robert Sinclair Jr., of AAA Northeast, and Jan Jones, of Pompea College of Business at the University of New Haven, for a conversation on Thanksgiving travel.
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
Veterinary Telemedicine Company Dutch Launches Pet Insurance in Partnership with Pets Best
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.
Thanksgiving travel 2022: The best and worst times to be on the road
The AAA estimates nearly 55 million Americans will travel over the next five days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That is a 1.5% hike from last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Travelers should plan ahead to avoid being stuck in hours-long traffic before reaching their destination. Much like 2021,...
travelnoire.com
Cancun Authorities Warn Tourists Of "Fake Uber" Crisis In Mexico
Tourists should be careful the next time they’re moving around Cancun with the popular rideshare app, Uber. Amid a war between the taxi union and Uber drivers, hackers have been cloning Uber accounts for financial gain. Hacking Into Whatsapp. Hackers are taking over the Whatsapp accounts of Uber drivers...
Autoweek.com
The 10 Best and Worst Taxis In The World
Remember what life was like before ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft rose to prominence? Yeah, me too. And though we may be hailing them less today, we still have a soft spot for the humble taxi cab. Not every one looks like ours here in the States, though. You’ll see that other areas of the world have very different interpretations of the best way to get people from point A to point B—with “best” sometimes not being very good at all.
'VRBO' Shares Unexpected Travel Trend Coming in 2023
TBH, it sounds like a lot of fun.
Tips for California travelers, from cheap LA gas to avoiding new 101 construction
From cheap LA gas to avoiding new Highway 101 construction.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0