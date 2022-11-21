ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Nerlens Noel on the block

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Veteran role players Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks are also trade candidates to watch closer to the deadline. Noel isn’t expected to finish the season with Detroit, HoopsHype has learned. Burks has gotten off to a torrid start since returning to the lineup and is expected to draw interest from playoff-caliber teams closer to the trade deadline.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Detroit’s defense got tentative after the bigs (Bagley, Duren, Noel) got into early foul trouble trying to defend Davis – 1:24 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Noel has three fouls, Bagley has two fouls and Duren has two fouls. It’s still the first quarter. – 11:08 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Pistons are aggressively trapping Anthony Davis, which just got Troy Brown Jr. a wide open 3 that he hit to put LAL up 23-22.

Davis has also drawn several fouls, with four Pistons already with 2 PF’s apiece (Bagley, Hayes, Duren and Noel). – 11:04 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Pistons trail the Lakers 15-14 with 7:12 left in the first quarter. It’s not looking good for Detroit’s bigs. Both Bagley and Duren have two fouls within the first five minutes. Nerlens Noel just picked up his first, which is being reviewed. – 10:53 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bagley picked up two fouls in a minute and 39 seconds, sat for Duren. Duren picked up two fouls in two minutes and 42 seconds, sat for Noel. Noel just picked up his first foul after 27 seconds. Musical chairs – 10:53 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Nerlens Noel checks in for Duren, who just picked up his second foul. – 10:51 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Duren and Bagley each have two fouls. Nerlens Noel is getting some run. – 10:50 PM

Mike Curtis: Alec Burks (left foot) is probable to make his #Pistons debut tomorrow night against the #Knicks. Fitting that it’ll be at Madison Square Garden. It’ll be his first time playing since New York traded him and Nerlens Noel to Detroit during the offseason. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 10, 2022

James Edwards III: No surprise at all, but hearing that Jalen Duren, who badly rolled his ankle last night, didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee. Noel has been “break glass in case of emergency” since recovering from a summer injury. This seems like an emergency with Bagley still out. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 31, 2022

Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey on Nerlens Noel’s status: “It’s still some health things. I don’t know if he’s made it through an entire practice yet.” Said he could play some minutes if needed, but still sounds as though it’s a last resort. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 26, 2022

