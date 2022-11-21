ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA

Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports

World Cup: German FA taking FIFA to Court of Arbitration for Sport over OneLove armband ban

Germany players covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening World Cup match in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands. The gesture came after the German football association (DFB) told captain Manuel Neuer not to wear the rainbow armband for the game against Japan on Wednesday following FIFA's warning they would face "massive" sporting sanctions if he wore the armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
SkySports

Birmingham City Women boss Darren Carter vows to continue rewarding young talent after Layla Banaras, 16, called up

Birmingham City Women manager Darren Carter says 16-year-old Layla Banaras has "stepped it up another level" and is firmly part of his plans. Banaras has spent half her life playing at Birmingham City, and became the latest player off the Blues academy conveyor belt to step up and join the first-team squad when she made the bench for last weekend's impressive 1-0 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
SkySports

World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-2 Iran: Late goals condemn Rob Page's side to defeat after Wayne Hennessey sent off

Ten-man Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as two goals deep in second-half stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for Iran to leave their knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Roozbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of added time broke Wales' resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.
SkySports

Liverpool: Julian Ward to leave role as Reds' sporting director at the end of the season

Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in the post. Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds' recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.
SkySports

Pep Guardiola signs two-year Manchester City contract extension

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025. Guardiola's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season. Following the announcement, Guardiola said: "This is just the confirmation of how comfortable we are, the club and myself,...
SkySports

Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott

Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.

