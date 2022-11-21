Read full article on original website
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: Roy Keane criticises Erik ten Hag for handling of Portugal forward's exit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his handling over Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford by Roy Keane. Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached...
SkySports
Manchester United and Liverpool: Will sales of Premier League clubs turn into bidding war?
Two of the biggest clubs in the world are on the market - and the race to be sold has begun. Manchester United and Liverpool - an historic Premier League rivalry and English football royalty - are concurrently willing to listen to offers from potential buyers. Reds owners Fenway Sports...
SkySports
Wales midfielder Joe Allen fit and raring to go against Iran, confirms boss Rob Page
Wales manager Rob Page has a full squad to choose from for Friday's World Cup encounter with Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after Joe Allen, who began training with the main group on Wednesday, was passed fit. The Swansea City midfielder has been out since mid-September with a...
SkySports
Harry Kane will be available for England's World Cup clash with the USA confirms Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed captain Harry Kane will be available for Friday's World Cup clash with the USA. England's captain suffered a knock to his right ankle in the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran and played on for 25 minutes before being substituted after 76 minutes and underwent a scan to determine the severity of the injury.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to stick with the team which beat Iran against USA
Gareth Southgate is expected to name an unchanged England starting line-up for Friday's World Cup Group B clash against USA, Sky Sports News has been told. Harry Kane's recovery from an ankle injury means he will lead the attack. Southgate is also planning to keep Kieran Trippier at right-back, despite Kyle Walker's returns to fitness following groin surgery last month.
SkySports
World Cup: German FA taking FIFA to Court of Arbitration for Sport over OneLove armband ban
Germany players covered their mouths during their team photograph ahead of their opening World Cup match in protest against FIFA's ban on OneLove armbands. The gesture came after the German football association (DFB) told captain Manuel Neuer not to wear the rainbow armband for the game against Japan on Wednesday following FIFA's warning they would face "massive" sporting sanctions if he wore the armband, which promotes diversity and inclusion.
SkySports
Birmingham City Women boss Darren Carter vows to continue rewarding young talent after Layla Banaras, 16, called up
Birmingham City Women manager Darren Carter says 16-year-old Layla Banaras has "stepped it up another level" and is firmly part of his plans. Banaras has spent half her life playing at Birmingham City, and became the latest player off the Blues academy conveyor belt to step up and join the first-team squad when she made the bench for last weekend's impressive 1-0 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
SkySports
England seek big improvement for Test vs South Africa who need win | Wales in turmoil vs injury-ravaged Australia
Below, we look at some of the main talking points ahead of another intriguing weekend of Test rugby... Follow Wales vs Australia and England vs South Africa in our dedicated live blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports App throughout Saturday from 2.30pm. England seek improvement vs Boks | SA...
SkySports
Leah Williamson exclusive: England captain welcomes opportunity to use her platform as force for good
Football supporters may go to Wembley expecting to see their heroes, but it's rare they get to meet them on the street as they walk past the national stadium. But that chance was afforded to a lucky few when they bumped into Leah Williamson on a rainy November day, with the England women's captain back at the scene of her and her team-mates' greatest triumph.
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Wales 0-2 Iran: Late goals condemn Rob Page's side to defeat after Wayne Hennessey sent off
Ten-man Wales suffered World Cup heartbreak as two goals deep in second-half stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory for Iran to leave their knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Roozbeh Cheshmi's stunning goal in the eighth minute of added time broke Wales' resistance after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had been shown a straight red card for racing off his line and fouling Mehdi Taremi in the 84th minute.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal exploring a deal to sign former Manchester United forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated earlier this week, in the wake of his interview with TalkTV where he criticised the club, its owners and manager Erik ten Hag. The forward...
SkySports
Manchester United up for sale: Who are the contenders to take over from the Glazers and when could a deal be done?
It is the news that has rocked the football and financial world: after 17 years, Manchester United could be changing ownership. It was announced on Tuesday evening that the Glazer family are willing to listen to offers for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, which is believed to be valued at £5bn.
SkySports
Liverpool: Julian Ward to leave role as Reds' sporting director at the end of the season
Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward is to leave the club at the end of the season after only a year in the post. Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds' recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.
SkySports
Erin Cuthbert interview: Chelsea star keen to be in the discussion as one of the best midfielders in the women's game
"I came down as an 18-year-old Scottish girl who nobody knew about," Erin Cuthbert tells Sky Sports. "It was all about proving myself." Six years on from that move from Glasgow to London, the Chelsea midfielder has done that – but she is not finished yet. With a new...
SkySports
Reading Women 3-3 Liverpool Women: Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scores late equaliser for home side
Reading snatched a late equaliser as they drew 3-3 with Liverpool in their Women's Super League match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Katie Stengel headed the visitors in front after 16 minutes, with Royals teenager Tia Primmer equalising in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Natasha...
SkySports
Chelsea to snub Cristiano Ronaldo move as Blues eye £200m Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice moves - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Chelsea are set to snub Cristiano Ronaldo and deny him potentially the only avenue to staying in the Premier League in January. Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari owners are looking at a potential move across the city by buying the Stade de...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola signs two-year Manchester City contract extension
Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025. Guardiola's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season. Following the announcement, Guardiola said: "This is just the confirmation of how comfortable we are, the club and myself,...
SkySports
Dawid Malan could work his way into England's ODI side, says Matthew Mott
Dawid Malan can play his way into England's ODI side ahead of the World Cup next year in India, according to head coach Matthew Mott. England were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Australia in the recent ODI series, but Malan was one of the few positives to emerge, hitting 134 off 128 balls in the first match at Adelaide.
SkySports
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon: Breel Embolo secures Swiss victory in Group G opener but declines to celebrate against country of birth
Breel Embolo, a Cameroon native, scored the only goal of a cagey game to earn Switzerland a winning start to their Group G campaign. Born in Cameroon's capital Yaounde but raised in Basel, Embolo is representing the Swiss at his second World Cup, having received citizenship in 2014. The striker...
SkySports
Rehan Ahmed in frame for England Test debut in Pakistan after impressing Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key
Rehan Ahmed is very young man. He will become the youngest man to play a Test for England if he debuts in Pakistan in December. But the 18-year-old leg-spinner has already crammed a lot into his career to date, including a number of high-profile wickets. Ahmed - who was added...
