Elon Musk unbans Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is officially on the list of far-right figures and conspiracy theorists who have been allowed back on to Elon Musk ’s Twitter .

The Georgia Republican was permanently suspended by the platform’s moderators in January after her third strike of spewing misinformation about Covid -19. In that case, she had claimed that federal VARS statistics (which are completely based off of anecdotal user-submitted reports) proved that the Covid-19 vaccine was dangerous and was leading to thousands of deaths.

Elon Musk’s assumption of Twitter’s top spot has caused many of those so-called “permanent” bans to be reversed over the past week — others unbanned from the platform include Donald Trump and Canadian lecturer Jordan Peterson.

“I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying "covid misinformation." My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)”, wrote Ms Greene on Monday.

Despite the ban on her personal account, the congresswoman’s professional account remained unbanned after the January decision by Twitter’s moderators and has continued to post throughout the year.

The only conservative whose ban has apparently been too much for Mr Musk to stomach reversing is Alex Jones, the conspiracist and InfoWars host how facing millions of dollars in court-ordered judgements against him for leading a campaign of hate and abuse against Sandy Hook families.

Ms Greene has a history of making outlandish statements as well as other controversial behaviour. She is well known for spreading a conspiracy theory that posited the idea that a nefarious cabal (linked to prominent Jewish people) was behind wildfires in California — the theory which went on to be mockingly dubbed the Jewish Space Laser theory.

She also notoriously confronted Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, then a teenager, on the streets of Washington DC as he visited the Capitol in support of gun control measures.