Minnesota not listening to offers for Jaden McDaniels

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
The most coveted asset on the Timberwolves is forward Jaden McDaniels, according to numerous NBA executives. However, Minnesota has declined to move him in numerous trade offers over the years, has made him a full-time starter this season, and views him as a core member of the Timberwolves looking ahead.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 4:

Evan Mobley

Jalen Brunson

Andrew Wiggins

Jaden McDaniels

Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/iZUlzmDRFZ7:02 PM

The Wolves have been awful offensively with Gobert on the floor (106.6 points per 100 possessions, which would rank No. 28 in the league) and bad defensively when he isn’t (113.2). Their starting lineup (Russell, Edwards, Towns, Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels) has a negative net rating (-0.8 points per 100 possessions) in 198 minutes together, a statistic that improved drastically with Wednesday’s 126-108 blowout of the overmatched Orlando Magic. “We either figure it out or we don’t. Simple as that,” Russell said. “We either figure it out, commit to it and be consistent doing it, or we don’t. And then we’ll be wherever we’re at next year.” -via ESPN / November 19, 2022

Joe Mussatto: Jalen Williams is down and looks to be in a lot of pain after that Jaden McDaniels dunk attempt. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / October 19, 2022

Jon Krawczynski: In more unsurprising Wolves news: the team will be exercising the 4th-year options for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Two building blocks poised for big seasons in Minnesota. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 14, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

