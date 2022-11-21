2022 PFL Championships: Make your predictions for six playoff finals

We want your predictions for Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships event in New York.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the 2022 PFL Championships main card staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. The 2022 PFL finals take place Friday at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Records: Omari Akhmedov (24-7-1), Rob Wilkinson (16-2)

Past five: Akhmedov 3-2, Wilkinson 5-0

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Akhmedov +165, Wilkinson -210

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor

Records: Sadibou Sy (12-6-2), Dilano Taylor (10-2)

Past five: Sy 4-1, Taylor 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Sy -165, Taylor +135

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray

Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5), Stevie Ray (25-10)

Past five: Aubin-Mercier 5-0, Ray 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Aubin-Mercier -375, Ray +280

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Records: Julia Budd (16-4), Aspen Ladd (9-3)

Past five: Budd 3-2, Ladd 2-3

Division: Women’s featherweight

Rankings: Budd No. 3 women’s featherweight, honorable mention women’s pound-for-pound; Ladd No. 8 women’s bantamweight

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Budd +170, Ladd -210

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Records: Ante Delija (22-5), Matheus Scheffel (17-8)

Past five: Delija 4-1, Scheffel 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Delija -225, Scheffel +185

Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane

Records: Bubba Jenkins (19-5), Brendan Loughnane (25-4)

Past five: Jenkins 4-1, Loughnane 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Jenkins +140, Loughnane -165

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Records: Kayla Harrison (15-0), Larissa Pacheco (18-4)

Past five: Harrison 5-0, Pacheco 5-0

Division: Women’s lightweight

Rankings: Harrison No. 8 women’s featherweight, No. 9 women’s pound-for-pound; Pacheco No. 14 women’s pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 11.21.22): Harrison -700, Pacheco +475

2022 PFL Championships fight card (as of Nov. 21, 10 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 8 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – women’s lightweight final

Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight final

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight final

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – lightweight final

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – welterweight final

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson – light heavyweight final

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)