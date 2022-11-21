2022 PFL Championships: Make your predictions for six playoff finals
We want your predictions for Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships event in New York.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the 2022 PFL Championships main card staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. The 2022 PFL finals take place Friday at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Championships.
Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson
Records: Omari Akhmedov (24-7-1), Rob Wilkinson (16-2)
Past five: Akhmedov 3-2, Wilkinson 5-0
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Akhmedov +165, Wilkinson -210
Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor
Records: Sadibou Sy (12-6-2), Dilano Taylor (10-2)
Past five: Sy 4-1, Taylor 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Sy -165, Taylor +135
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray
Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5), Stevie Ray (25-10)
Past five: Aubin-Mercier 5-0, Ray 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Aubin-Mercier -375, Ray +280
Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd
Records: Julia Budd (16-4), Aspen Ladd (9-3)
Past five: Budd 3-2, Ladd 2-3
Division: Women’s featherweight
Rankings: Budd No. 3 women’s featherweight, honorable mention women’s pound-for-pound; Ladd No. 8 women’s bantamweight
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Budd +170, Ladd -210
Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Records: Ante Delija (22-5), Matheus Scheffel (17-8)
Past five: Delija 4-1, Scheffel 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Delija -225, Scheffel +185
Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane
Records: Bubba Jenkins (19-5), Brendan Loughnane (25-4)
Past five: Jenkins 4-1, Loughnane 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Jenkins +140, Loughnane -165
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
Records: Kayla Harrison (15-0), Larissa Pacheco (18-4)
Past five: Harrison 5-0, Pacheco 5-0
Division: Women’s lightweight
Rankings: Harrison No. 8 women’s featherweight, No. 9 women’s pound-for-pound; Pacheco No. 14 women’s pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 11.21.22): Harrison -700, Pacheco +475
2022 PFL Championships fight card (as of Nov. 21, 10 a.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 8 p.m. ET)
- Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – women’s lightweight final
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight final
- Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight final
- Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – lightweight final
- Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – welterweight final
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson – light heavyweight final
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes
- Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau
- Katherine Corogenes vs. Dakota Ditcheva
Comments / 0