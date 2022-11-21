BIMINI, Bahamas — Notre Dame is set to leave snowy South Bend for warmer temperatures just as the Irish are really beginning to heat up on the basketball court. The nation’s seventh-ranked squad is set for matchups against American (0-3) and Arizona State (4-0) this week as part of the 2022 Goombay Splash just off the coast of South Florida in Bimini. The matchup against the Eagles will be Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4:15 p.m. ET, while the game against the Sun Devils will take place either Friday or Saturday depending upon Thursday’s results. LSU, George Mason and UAB will also be in the Bahamas for the tournament.

