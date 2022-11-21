ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Westword

Drink Festive: The Best Holiday Bars in Denver

It’s the most wonderful time of year again, and there's no better way to get into the spirit of the season than at an over-the-top holiday event. These Denver spots are certain to check off some of your holiday musts, from Christmas music and hot chocolate to cookie decorating, ugly sweaters and, of course, plenty of festive cocktails.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Serve this 3-ingredient Colorado cocktail with Thanksgiving dinner

Try serving an autumnal riff on an Old Fashioned this holiday season.Photo byDeviation Distilling. (Denver, CO) By now, you’ve probably had your fill of pumpkin-spiced beers and cranberry-flavored everything. So, if you’re looking for an after-dinner cocktail to serve at your Thanksgiving gathering, how about putting a seasonal spin on the Old Fashioned?
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Ohana Grille marks two years in Castle Rock

After two years of getting to know his customers in Douglas County, chef and owner Rich Braunthal is bringing changes to his Hawaiian fusion restaurant on Mercantile Street. “I’ve learned about our customers there in Castle Rock and what they’re looking for,” Braunthal told Colorado Community Media. “I felt it was kind of time to try something different.”
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Brittany Anas

5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in Denver

Citizen Rail has a prix fixe menu with lots of options, including a turkey dinner.Photo by5280 Productions/Citizen Rail. (Denver, CO) There are merits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. You don’t have to worry about burning your bird, coordinating oven time for the turkey’s supporting cast members (green bean casserole, pies, rolls and the like), or scrubbing that stuffing pan when you’d rather take a tryptophan-induced nap.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Distance Walk and Fables of the Fall Bring Alt-Folk to Swallow Hill

Punk, heavy metal and indie rock don't leap to mind when discussing bluegrass and old-time music, yet the junction of these seemingly separate worlds is in Denver, where groups such as Distance Walk and Fables of the Fall are joyously obliterating genre boundaries. "Distance Walk came together as part of...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

8 Magical, Family Friendly Activities To Enjoy This Holiday Season In Denver

The holidays are the best time to take the little ones out on the town to experience a whole range of festive fun and family-friendly experiences. From a unique one-of-a-kind party dedicated to Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton Experience, to a dazzling, wild night of twinkling displays at the Denver Zoo. There’s a whole lot of magical events to enjoy this holiday season, and this guide has got your quick guide to our favorites. Don’t forget to bookmark this page to ensure you don’t forget any of these wonderful, family-friendly holiday activities.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Put It on Your Playlist: New Music Released From Denver and Beyond

New music being released in Denver this week includes a marriage of shoegaze and hip-hop, noisy blues rock, a 1981 live set of post punk, lo-fi indie instrumentals, and soul-infused rock and roll. Keep reading to discover some of the best new releases from Denver and beyond. Unless otherwise noted, all of it is available on major streaming platforms.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This town is lit! The Mile High Tree and City and County Building are already glowing in Civic Center Park, and today Chatfield Farms and Elitch Gardens get in the holiday spirit. The curtain is rising on even more holiday traditions, too. See our list of free activities this weekend...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Dives Into Colorado's Water Scene

Looking for a new podcast to listen to as you travel or clean up after Thanksgiving? The Denver Museum of Nature & Science’s Institute for Science & Policy is following up its successful Laws of Notion podcast,. Coal at Sunset: A Colorado Town in Transition, with a new podcast...
DENVER, CO

