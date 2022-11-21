Read full article on original website
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Me and Bobby McGee (lyrics by Kris Kristofferson, song by Janis Joplin) However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market.
Four former Cardinals, St. Charles native on 2023 Hall of Fame ballots
Third baseman Scott Rolen, outfielder Carlos Beltrán, starting pitcher John Lackey and shortstop Jhonny Peralta are all on next year's ballot, in addition to St. Charles-raised and longtime Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle.
Five Former Astros Land on Hall of Fame Ballot
Following the release of the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, five former Houston Astros have landed on the list.
Deadspin
Hell no, keep Carlos Beltran out of Cooperstown
The 2023 MLB Hall of Fame ballots were sent out yesterday. This is a pretty weak set of contestants. Gone are the days of bickering over the eligibility of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling. Now, the argument becomes “Are there even 10 people worthy of Hall of Fame distinction?”
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along
MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge. SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on. Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Guillermo Heredia to KBO, Ronald Acuña Jr. slugging in Venezuela, more
Francys Romero reported on Tuesday that former Atlanta Brave Guillermo Heredia is headed to the Korean Baseball Organization and will end his time in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves organization designated the 31-year-old for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster after a few additions. Heredia...
FOX Sports
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Happy Thanksgiving!
One of the pieces of the combined no-hitter and one of the very few lefties in the bullpen, Joely Rodríguez is moving on to Boston after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox. The Mets are still seen as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom, especially now since...
