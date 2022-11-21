ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup 2022: American journalist 'detained' over rainbow shirt ahead of U.S.-Wales match

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8CqO_0jIv09AQ00

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — Two American journalists have been told to remove rainbow-patterned articles of clothing by authorities at World Cup venues in Qatar in recent days.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Baxter was told by a police officer at the U.S. men's national team's Qatari training site that a rainbow-colored mask was not allowed.

Two days later, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where the USMNT plays Wales on Monday night, longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl said that he was told by security to change out of a shirt with a rainbow pattern around a soccer ball. FIFA told Yahoo Sports that the incident was a "mistake," and said it has been "sorted."

Wahl said in a follow-up tweet that he was detained for “nearly half an hour.” He wrote on his website that, after tweeting about the incident, a security guard “forcibly ripped my phone from my hands.” He was eventually allowed to enter with the shirt on, but only after what he described as an “ordeal.”

LGBTQ rights have become one of several flashpoints of this World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized. FIFA and the Supreme Committee, the joint World Cup organizers, have promised LGBTQ fans and participants that they are welcome. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday that he'd "been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership of the country — several times, not just once. And they have confirmed that I can confirm that everybody is welcome."

But before Monday's matches kicked off, seven European teams had scrapped plans to wear rainbow-colored anti-discrimination captains' armbands after FIFA threatened them with “sporting sanctions.”

What fans and Western officials have always worried about, though, is the inability of organizers to control the actions of every single local police officer and security guard.

Baxter — who has been wearing the rainbow-colored mask, among others, for roughly two years — was told to remove it as he entered the Thani bin Jassim stadium ahead of a U.S. training session. He was then offered a standard blue mask, at which point he realized that he’d likely been told to remove it because of the LGBTQ Pride colors. “And that's when I got upset,” he told Yahoo Sports. He refused to wear the plain mask, and went without one.

After Baxter tweeted about the incident, a U.S. Soccer official came to him “very upset with the police officer's actions,” he said. He later received a call from a Supreme Committee representative, who asked about his safety, and said they would look into the incident.

Wahl also said he received an apology from a FIFA official. Here is the rest of his description of the incident from Wahl's website:

One security guard told me that my shirt was "political" and not allowed. Another continually refused to give me back my phone. Another guard yelled at me as he stood above me—I was sitting on a chair by now—that I had to remove my shirt.

I told him no.

"You can make this easy. Take off your shirt," one said.

I told him no, adding that my shirt wasn't political at all.

My friend Andrew Das, a reporter for the New York Times, walked past, and I informed him what was going on. They detained him too.

Eventually, the guards made me stand up, turn around and face the CCTV camera above us.

"Are you from the UK?" one guard asked.

"New York," I said. This was getting annoying. I arrived when I did so I'd have enough time to watch the Netherlands-Senegal game, and now I was missing it.

Finally, they let Andy go. And then a security commander approached me. He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands.

One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt.

(A FIFA rep later apologized to me as well.)

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup mystery solved: Why players lie down to defend free kicks

DOHA, Qatar — As Brazilian star Neymar lined up a dangerous free kick on Thursday in his team's 2022 World Cup opener, one of his Serbian opponents, Andrija Zivković, did something that, to the untrained eye, seemed curious. He lowered himself to the grass, and turned his back to the ball, and just lay there, as if to fall asleep.
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Iran's political turmoil appears to overshadowing also Iran's second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian...
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada

Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first man to score in 5 World Cups

As drama swirls around Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch, he made history on it on Thursday. The Portugal striker scored on a penalty kick in a win over Ghana. When the ball hit the back of the net, he became the first man to score a goal in five separate World Cups. The goal broke a scoreless tie in the 64th minute and proved to be the difference in the 3-2 win.
Deadline

International Insider: Shifting The Goalposts; Netflix Spain; Steven Spiel-Bear; Indian Film Festival

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. World Cup fever has gripped Deadline Towers and while our U.S. colleagues gobble up their turkey with all the trimmings, we’ve got plenty to round up in the world of international TV and film. Shifting The Goalposts Controversy keeps on coming: Those who thought the Qatar World Cup controversy would melt away when the real action started were sadly mistaken. It is hard to keep track of happenings off the pitch during a fast and furious first week of the world’s biggest sporting tournament but the tone was set by a helplessly bizarre tirade from...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stranded World Cup fans offered full refunds after housing didn't have toilets or wash basins

Stranded World Cup fans who hoped to stay in "fan villages" are being offered full refunds by the Supreme Committee in charge of organizing the event, according to ESPN. Those fans were left without acceptable accommodations after "fan village" sites were left without basic amenities, like toilets and wash basins. The "fan villages" were constructed to allow World Cup fans to attend the event cheaply. For $200 a night, fans believed they would be staying in a converted shipping container furnished with basic amenities. When those fans arrived, they discovered some of the sites were unfinished and still under construction.
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Wales vs. Iran, U.S. vs. England, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Qatar vs. Senegal

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock, with Mexico’s match against Poland giving the digital streaming platforms their biggest weekday in total consumption. Mexico's win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S....
Boston 25 News WFXT

World Cup 2022 roundup: Richarlison's golazo highlights best of group stage opening games

The month of fútbol is in full swing, and ever since Sunday when Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the 2022 World Cup, there has been no shortage of action. While some of the favorites have looked as expected, other teams have managed to shock us. Every country has now played their first game, so it's a perfect time to take a look at what has transpired as the second round of group stage matches get set to kick off Friday.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy