Ohio State vs San Diego State odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) are in Hawaii to take on the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) Monday at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ohio State vs. San Diego State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

After starting the season by putting up 91 points against Robert Morris and 82 against Charleston Southern, Ohio State played an easy, relaxed game against Eastern Illinois University in its last outing. It still won the Nov. 16 game by 22 points (65-43) as Ohio State turned its focuse to the game against a ranked San Diego State team in the Maui Invitational.

While Ohio State was playing an easy early-season schedule, San Diego State was playing the likes of BYU and Stanford. The Aztecs beat BYU 82-75 and then beat the Cardinal by a score of 74-62. They come into this game more tested than the Buckeyes and it should help them in this matchup.

Ohio State vs. San Diego State odds

  • Moneyline (ML): Ohio State +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | San Diego State -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ohio State +4.5 (-105) | San Diego State -4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 143.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Ohio State vs. San Diego State picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 68, Ohio State 65

PASS. Not worth the investment on San Diego State.

BET OHIO STATE +4.5 (-105).

Although the Buckeyes have not played major competition yet, their defense has still shown itself to be strong. 6th in the country allowing only 50 points per game, the Buckeyes will need to play this level of defense to keep the Aztecs within reach. They will.

The Aztecs are averaging 79 points per game, but it will not get to this number and Ohio State will score enough to keep this game close throughout. I expect the Aztecs to pull out a close victory and and the 4.5 points is too much. I will take Ohio State +4.5 (-105).

BET UNDER 143.5 (-105).

The Buckeyes defense is legitimately good. Allowing 50 points per game and only 30% FGs cannot be ignored no matter the competition level. They will be able to control the pace as both teams adjust to the long trip from the mainland in this 1st-round matchup.

San Diego State will be physical and get rebounds. But the physicality of Ohio State will also be present and putback shots will be minimized by this.

If one team gets to 70, I can see it. But I do not see both teams getting there. This favors the Under 143.5 and this is the way I would go. Take the Under 143.5 (-105) as my favorite play.

