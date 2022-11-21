Men's Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State

MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 45-point performance from the bench on the way to a 73-42 win over the Spalding Golden Eagles at home Tuesday. The Eagles had three players score in double figures, led by Sophie Benharouga, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Veronica Charles who added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Aina Subirats chipped in as well with 11 points from the bench.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO