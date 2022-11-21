ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Men's Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State

By By Matt Schabert, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
msueagles.com

Charles Notches Double-Double; Eagles Defeat Spalding (Ky.) in Home Opener

MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 45-point performance from the bench on the way to a 73-42 win over the Spalding Golden Eagles at home Tuesday. The Eagles had three players score in double figures, led by Sophie Benharouga, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Veronica Charles who added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Aina Subirats chipped in as well with 11 points from the bench.
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Boyle County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
thebigsandynews.com

Golden Eagles fall to Corbin in third round

CORBIN — Johnson Central came up short as Corbin won 35-21 in the third round of the 2022 Class 4A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals on Friday, Nov. 18. The loss eliminated Johnson Central from the 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. Johnson Central, which claimed the Class 4A, District 8 championship, concluded the 2022 high school football season 10-3.
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
thelevisalazer.com

CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wave 3

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
wymt.com

Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
fox56news.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
