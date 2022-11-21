Men's Basketball Returns to FamilyLeisure.com Court to Battle Kentucky State

Read full article on original website
No. 25 Louisville rolls into Governor’s Cup vs. Kentucky
The 34th version of the Governor’s Cup will have the Bluegrass State enthralled Saturday afternoon when No. 25 Louisville faces
msueagles.com
Charles Notches Double-Double; Eagles Defeat Spalding (Ky.) in Home Opener
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State women's basketball team got a 45-point performance from the bench on the way to a 73-42 win over the Spalding Golden Eagles at home Tuesday. The Eagles had three players score in double figures, led by Sophie Benharouga, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Veronica Charles who added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Aina Subirats chipped in as well with 11 points from the bench.
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thebigsandynews.com
Golden Eagles fall to Corbin in third round
CORBIN — Johnson Central came up short as Corbin won 35-21 in the third round of the 2022 Class 4A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals on Friday, Nov. 18. The loss eliminated Johnson Central from the 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. Johnson Central, which claimed the Class 4A, District 8 championship, concluded the 2022 high school football season 10-3.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-38 Loss vs. Texas Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers and forward J.J. Traynor said after their loss to the Red Raiders:
Rick Pitino will be shaking his head at latest embarrassing Louisville basketball loss
The Louisville Cardinals are having a nightmare of a season. They remain winless through six games after they just got blasted by the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday to the tune of an 81-62 score. Louisville basketball even had it worse in the game prior to that, as the Cardinals got absolutely hammered by the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-38.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
thelevisalazer.com
CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
Wave 3
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
wymt.com
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
fox56news.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
spectrumnews1.com
Bourbon County marching band performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky — Over 100 current and former Bourbon County band members got the chance of a lifetime to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Bourbon County band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The performance featured both current band members and alumni.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
