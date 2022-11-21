Redaptive, Rabobank and Energetic Insurance reveal $50M partner-driven effort to support energy efficiency projects

Read full article on original website
Related
instaCOVER Joins One80 Through Acquisition to Further Expand and Develop Customized Insurance Solutions for Leased and Financed Equipment
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. , today announced that it has acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point of sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER’s customizable insurance...
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
gcaptain.com
ABB Shaft Generator Systems To Support Ten COSCO Shipping Container Vessels With Energy Efficiency
ABB has secured its first order from COSCO Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent. Improved energy efficiency supports COSCO Shipping’s decarbonization...
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America
Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Fannie Mae Executes its Eleventh and Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $10.1 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:. ) announced today that it has executed its eleventh and final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in...
Why Amazon is going all in on renewables–and how it intends to use 100% clean energy by 2025
Amazon is on track to beat its own goal of using 100% renewables for its operations by five years, according to AWS VP of public policy Shannon Kellogg.
Phys.org
Building green energy facilities may produce substantial carbon emissions, says study
First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put on line quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
microcapdaily.com
Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR) Steady Rise Upwards After Company Completes $10 Million Investment in TECO 2030 (More on GHS Agreement)
Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR) has been moving steadily higher ever since the Company filed an 8k reporting entered into an agreement with GHS Investments, LLC under which the Company may sell up to an aggregate of $45,000,000 of common stock to GHS. HYSR investors have been looking for catalysts to turn the stock around since it recently reversed of $0.021 lows. HYSR has been floundering since its historic rise that started in the sub pennies in at the end of 2019 and culminated in HYSR hitting highs well over $0.30 per share in early 2021. Now there are some big things happening for the Company and investors are beginning to accumulate.
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Announces Pricing of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 2042 Notes
PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation. ("SRTUS") announced today the pricing of its previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") of any and all of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the "2042 Notes") guaranteed by. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (the "2042 Notes Guarantor").
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A. (Nacional) (. Spain. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Nacional’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
Fanhua Announces the Launch of Its Open Platform
GUANGZHOU, China , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in. , today announced the official launch of its open platform (the “Open Platform”) aiming to empower independent insurance agencies and agents on the market.
Veterinary Telemedicine Company Dutch Launches Pet Insurance in Partnership with Pets Best
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtual veterinary care provider Dutch is partnering with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company, to offer Pets Best insurance to its annual veterinary care members. More than 90.5 million American families have a pet (source), but according to NAPHIA, only 3% of pets in the US are insured (source). Dutch makes access to common veterinary needs easy through telemedicine, tailored treatment plans, and prescription fulfillment in most states. The addition of Accident Only insurance plans offered by Pets Best marks an exclusive plan for pet parents from Dutch for affordable, virtual care solutions for both emergencies and everyday care.
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0