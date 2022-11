Washington University in St. Louis’ strategic vision, “Here and Next,” is moving into its next phase: implementation planning. “I am so grateful for the time, effort and creativity that our community has put into this process,” Provost Beverly Wendland said. “Now, it’s time to translate our vision into action. I am thrilled that Mary McKay, vice provost of interdisciplinary initiatives, will chair our implementation planning process. Mary’s collaborative, people-centric approach will ensure that we continue to reflect the perspectives of all members of our community as we build out our shared vision and action plan.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO