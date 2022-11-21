Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Limited-Edition Sonic Xbox Controller Is On Sale For Black Friday
Celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers by getting a discounted limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog wireless Xbox controller, made by Razer, for $180--$20 off the original price of $200. The product comes with a charging stand, and the controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Note...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Sells 5 Million Copies In A Week, Becomes Fastest-Selling First-Party PlayStation Game
Sony's God of War Ragnarok is a record-breaker for PlayStation. The game sold 5.1 million copies during its launch week to set a new record for the "fastest-selling first-party launch game in PlayStation history," the company announced on social media. This covers combined PS4 and PS5 sales through November 13....
Gamespot
Some Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Players Are Asking For Refunds
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release has been plagued by bugs, ranging from strange graphical glitches to useful exploits, to a more frustrating set of game crashes and performance issues. Coupled with complaints about the game's design, some fans have decided to seek refunds for their copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Sold Over 10 Million Units Within Three Days Of Release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has had a fantastic launch, and it's sold a record-setting amount. According to Nintendo, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 10 million units worldwide in just three days after its release on November 18. This is the most copies sold worldwide in three days ever...
Gamespot
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Gamespot
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
Gamespot
Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time Revealed Alongside New Multiplayer Feature
Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is less than two weeks away. Today, Epic revealed the first visual tease of the event since its name was revealed during the FNCS. Along with that teaser image come a few other remarks from the developer-publisher, including exactly when you can play, how many friends can join you in your party, and the introduction of a new party-up ability that will ensure no one has to fend off the fracture alone. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event.
Gamespot
Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Brings Huge Discounts On Popular Games
The beauty of a Nintendo Switch console is that so long as you have an internet access point, you're never far away from a new gaming experience. If you're looking to update your library for Black Friday with a few good deals, then now is the time to take advantage of some excellent discounts on the Nintendo store.
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes: Armor Buff, Menu Fixes
Call of Duty's latest patch is here, and as usual, it impacts both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0. The patch decreases the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamps some of the game's menus to make things easier to navigate. As a whole,...
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Is Just $20 At Walmart Right Now
Though Dying Light 2 has had a few big discounts since launch back in February, this week's deal on Dying Light 2 is most likely the best price you'll see for the game during Black Friday. At Walmart, you can grab Dying Light 2 for just $20 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Gamespot
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Gamespot
The Xbox 360 Controller (And Its Terrible D-Pad) Is Making A Comeback
Almost two decades after it first launched, the original Xbox 360 controller is getting a sequel. The Xenon controller from Hyperkin, a reference to the first internal development codename of the Xbox 360, puts a fresh spin on the classic design that came packaged with the second generation of Xbox consoles in 2005.
Gamespot
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
Gamespot
Black Friday Gaming Deals 2022: Best Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday week is finally here, which means it's time to snag gaming products on your wishlist for the lowest prices of the year. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
