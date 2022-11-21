ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wabi.tv

Winterport man charged with burglary and theft

BROOKS Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man has been indicted on multiple charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks. 68-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft. State police were called to a home on Morgan Pitch road for a burglary last...
WINTERPORT, ME
NECN

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
ADDISON, ME
B98.5

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Man indicted on drug charges

WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, November 24, 2022

It appearing that the following heir of DUANE S. ESTES, as listed in an Petition to establish ownership of property is unable to be served:. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above-named estate pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) (a).
CHINA, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide

CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
CHERRYFIELD, ME
townline.org

14-year-old Albion girl achieves hunting grand slam

At the age of 8, Emily Peirce, of Albion, took an interest in hunting. Since then, she has harvested six deer prior to this year. She has applied for a moose permit in years passed and was lucky enough to be drawn this year. Since being drawn for her moose permit Emily decided to try for the hunting Grand Slam.
ALBION, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor resident cycles 3,000 miles along the Great Divide

BAR HARBOR — For Noreen Hogan, a journey of over 3,000 miles began with a single pedal in a town nestled amongst the Canadian Rockies. Hogan embarked on Aug. 2 on a trip along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, a trail that the Adventure Cycling Association bills as the longest off-pavement route in the world.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Carrie Jones continues to create

BAR HARBOR — “A story as a conduit for learning and for empathy and for understanding is so powerful. And when you’re creating a novel, there’s so much, especially for kids and young adults, so much responsibility that goes into that,” said author Carrie Jones, while sitting in a busy Bar Harbor coffee shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor pulls in over $2 million in parking revenue

BAR HARBOR — Now that the off-season is in full-swing, parking revenue has been totaled for the year at $2.2 million. Sarah Gilbert, the town’s finance director, said in comparison to the previous year at $2.3 million, revenue is down slightly. She said these raw totals do not account for credit cards and processing fees, so the actual number the town pulls in will be lower.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3

The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME

