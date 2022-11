HUDSON FALLS – On Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, the Strand Theatre and New York Dance Project will present matinees of the ballet “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” This exhilarating performance will also include local students from Queensbury’s The Body Barre Dance Studio. It is a narrated ballet, accompanied by live music from Jonathan Newell, and includes frolicking reindeer, majestic dream fairies, the waltz of the snowflakes, and the sugar plum fairy.

QUEENSBURY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO