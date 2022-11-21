ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Oklahoma is a state that is best known for its stunning mountain ranges and vast prairies. It is an incredibly diverse state which is home to many fascinating animals – both large and small. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 47 species in the state. Seven of these snakes are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouth. But where do they live in the state, and how dangerous are they? Read on to learn all about cottonmouths in Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy