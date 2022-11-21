Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Oklahoma is a state that is best known for its stunning mountain ranges and vast prairies. It is an incredibly diverse state which is home to many fascinating animals – both large and small. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 47 species in the state. Seven of these snakes are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouth. But where do they live in the state, and how dangerous are they? Read on to learn all about cottonmouths in Oklahoma!
'Supernatural' actor and Oklahoma native Nicki Aycox dies at 47
Oklahoma native and television actor Nicki Aycox, best known for playing Meg Masters on the popular CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared the news in a Nov. 17 Facebook post. ...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 1