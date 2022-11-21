Wallarm, the end-to-end API security company, is excited to announce several additions to the executive leadership team to help guide Wallarm’s strategic growth in the API security market, which is expected to exceed $10B in the next decade. Adi Lavi will lead the Wallarm partner and channel programs as VP of Channels, Tim Ebbers will lead the Wallarm solution engineering team as Field CTO and VP of Solution Engineering, and Michael Inbar joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to head up the company’s finance team.

