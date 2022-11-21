ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear by This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s on Rare Sale for 31% Off for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear...
Elizabeth Taylor's 'lucky charm' Oscar dress found in suitcase in London

A "lucky charm" Christian Dior dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor on the night she won best actress at the 1961 Oscars is to be sold at auction next month, after being stored in a suitcase in London for over 50 years. The auction at which the Dior Oscar dress is expected to fetch between £40,000-60,000 ($48,000-$73,000) will take place in London on December 6. har/phz/rox
The Best Time to Visit Disney World in 2023 (as Well as The Absolute Worst)￼

No shade to the other Disney parks, but Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has a unique grip on pretty much every traveler, from families and groups of friends to couples, solo travelers and even affinity groups like marathoners. Experiencing the rarified magic of Disney’s four separate theme parks and two water parks under the shining Floridian sun historically comes with some planning—now more than ever. Visitor demand is at an all-time high since the pandemic derailed trips over the last few years, so it’s essential to navigate your trip to Disney World with an updated—and we hate to even use this word—strategy.
The Best Black Friday TV Deals to Score on Hulu, Paramount+, Philo and More

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Streaming services have practically become a way of life. But if you’re struggling to justify paying for six different streamers...
The Reformation Sale for Black Friday 2022 Is One for the Books

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Fact: There has only been one Reformation sale this year (it was over the summer, in case you missed it)....
Is the Wedding Hashtag Over?

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of the wedding hashtag. Somewhere after Instagram’s 2010 launch, the custom followed that after you said “yes,” you set the date and crafted a hashtag. Maybe your group thread went off pitching clever puns, like #WhenHarryMetCallie. Or maybe you’d even seek out the help of a professional hashtag writer (they exist) or generator (they also exist).

