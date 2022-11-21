Read full article on original website
Related
pureoldies1035.com
Two injured in tractor-pickup crash west of Tripp
Two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening four miles west of Tripp. A Puma Tractor and a 2018 Ford F250 pickup were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 at mile marker 280. The tractor attempted to turn right into a farmyard when it was rear-ended by the pickup. The 62-year old female driver of the tractor was taken by ambulance to the Parkston hospital. The driver of the pickup, 34-year old Timothy Summers of Mitchell, was also taken to the Parkston hospital. Charges are pending against him. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
pureoldies1035.com
“RENLY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Renly is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Renly has started hunting training– is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Renly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
pureoldies1035.com
“ELLIE” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Ellie is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Ellie has started hunting training — is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Ellie, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
pureoldies1035.com
Mitchell Habitat to accept homeownership applications in December
Mitchell Regional Habitat for Humanity announced today that it will accept applications for its next Habitat home Nov. 28-Dec. 31. Prospective homeowners and interested persons are encouraged to attend one of two informational meetings at the Mitchell Public Library Community Room Mon., Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., Wed., Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. or Sat., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Applications will be provided at the meetings and will also be available at the Habitat office (304 N. Lawler in Mitchell) and online at http://www.mitchellhabitat.org beginning Dec. 15. Qualified applicants must meet certain income and housing requirements.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
pureoldies1035.com
Two dead in car-semi crash north of Scotland
SCOTLAND, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night north of Scotland. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer...
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
pureoldies1035.com
Burn ban remains in effect for Davison County
The Davison County Commission decided on Tuesday to keep the current burn ban in effect due to the ongoing threat of a fire danger emergency. The ban has been in effect since late October due to warm temperatures and extremely dry conditions. When weather or other conditions exist which may...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND TV
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
newscenter1.tv
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, here’s how
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around this time of year, for the last several years, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for donations of different items. The items will be distributed between the Pennington County Jail, the Juvenile Center, and Health and Human Services. What items are needed?
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
Comments / 0