KFYR-TV
A rush for pie: Bismarck bakeries say interest in Thanksgiving pie remains steady despite inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although pie wasn’t part of the first Thanksgiving holiday, it’s become a staple. Now, the rush to bake or purchase pies is on. Bismarck bakers say even with inflation, interest in the holiday treats is strong. Penny Manley, owner of By the Batch in...
Santa Arrives At Kirkwood Mall In Bismarck ( Not The North Pole )
"'Twas the day before Thanksgiving and all through Kirkwood Mall... ...when all through the stores, all the people were stirring in excitement this fall" Yes truly the holidays are here, with relatives coming into town, and last-minute preparation for turkey day, one such individual made himself be known - flanked by elves ( Kirkwood Mall employees ) THE MAN came strutting out to his post, waving, with a huge grin - his familiar white beard and red pot belly, Santa Claus is HERE in Bismarck! For all of you scrooges out there that continue to say, "Christmas is too commercialized" - think back to when you were young and you waited in line to talk to Santa, to tell him you were a good little boy or girl all year long.
kvrr.com
Life returning to normal for North Dakota farmer held in Ukrainian prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Life is returning to normal for a southern North Dakota farmer who was jailed in Ukraine for almost a year. Sen. Kevin Cramer said he had lunch in Bismarck with Kurt Groszhans of Ashley and his sisters. Groszhans returned to the state late last month....
Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
“The Sky’s The Limit” At Mandan’s North Sky Pawn Shop
This past summer here in Mandan, I got my FIRST tattoo, just recently I walked into my FIRST pawn shop. I had no idea what to expect, the only thing I knew about this line of business is the tv show - Pawn Stars. So I have to be honest, after watching a couple of episodes of that program, about a pawn shop in Las Vegas, I was fully anticipating the rarest and most bizarre items, I was also quite sure I would observe the employee's attitude as cocky and brash, like how tv portrays them. I was wrong in every way, well except for a few things ( remember that old saying now "To each his own" )
iheart.com
Mandan Holiday Lights on Main
Holiday Festivities take center stage in Mandan Thanksgiving Weekend. The Mandan Progress Organization is celebrating the Holiday season in style with a collection of activities Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy holiday lights, shopping, and most importantly Santa and Mrs. Clause in Mandan!. Lighting Ceremony. The inaugural grand lighting of “Mandan Holiday Lights...
KFYR-TV
More families in need this holiday season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are expected to require assistance this holiday season than in prior years. This year, the Salvation Army in Bismarck is preparing to provide toys to around 300 families, which is more than last year. Volunteer Deborah DeLaVergne sorts the toys donated by the community....
Postal Service Crisis: Delays and holiday deadlines
Even so, Minot and Bismarck are still short of USPS drivers to deliver the load they have now. In an off-the-record conversation with a postal service worker, they told me their current work conditions have been grueling. No approved vacation or PTO, working six days a week every week, and receiving little to no help or guidance from higher-ups is normal to them.
ND Highway Patrol warns residents of a scam going around impersonating troopers
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.
KFYR-TV
87-year-old Bismarck woman proves you’re never too old to learn something new
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Music can do a lot for our mental health; it can cheer us up, make us dance or bring back happy memories. And as one Bismarck woman is proving, you’re never too old to learn how to make your own music. This is Eunice...
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You
A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
Bismarck Police Department receives donated K-9 ‘Rico’
Rico belonged to a handler in Arizona who says after about a year, the K-9 just wasn't working out and they'd need to find a replacement.
kxnet.com
New K-9 at Bismarck PD
Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?. Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?
KFYR-TV
Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving is not only centered around the big turkey dinner but spreading thankfulness as well. A management class at Mandan High School split into groups to complete community service projects. One group decided they wanted to give Thanksgiving meals to five families at Roosevelt Elementary. They...
North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln
We love to go fast, we get the zoomies. Often times, we can't stretch the legs of our cars to their full potential. It's sad, but sometimes necessary. With that, here's another instance where you're going to have to slow your roll a little more. There's been a speed limit change in Lincoln.
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
northwoodsleague.com
Ladies Night powered by Bismarck Motor Company
What: Ladies Night powered by Bismarck Motor Company. Where: Hyundai of Mandan (805 E Main St. Mandan, ND 58554) Ladies Night powered by Bismarck Motor Company is an exclusive ladies night-out charity event. Come for a fun night filled with free Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction and numerous vendors who will be out giving free samples and exclusive deals. Also, play blingo for your chance to win a diamond necklace or a pair of sapphire earrings. All proceeds will benefit a local charity.
Thanksgiving Served Here In Bismarck Mandan
Wanting to avoid the stress of cooking for days, or maybe wanting to enjoy the tastes of home but find yourself alone. Fear not, as there are folks excited to share the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with you. One thing we love about North Dakota is that holidays are an open door. And so this list of locations offering a warm, comfortable place to grab a hot meal; may be just what you are looking to do.
