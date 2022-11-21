"'Twas the day before Thanksgiving and all through Kirkwood Mall... ...when all through the stores, all the people were stirring in excitement this fall" Yes truly the holidays are here, with relatives coming into town, and last-minute preparation for turkey day, one such individual made himself be known - flanked by elves ( Kirkwood Mall employees ) THE MAN came strutting out to his post, waving, with a huge grin - his familiar white beard and red pot belly, Santa Claus is HERE in Bismarck! For all of you scrooges out there that continue to say, "Christmas is too commercialized" - think back to when you were young and you waited in line to talk to Santa, to tell him you were a good little boy or girl all year long.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO