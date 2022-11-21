ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Arrives At Kirkwood Mall In Bismarck ( Not The North Pole )

"'Twas the day before Thanksgiving and all through Kirkwood Mall... ...when all through the stores, all the people were stirring in excitement this fall" Yes truly the holidays are here, with relatives coming into town, and last-minute preparation for turkey day, one such individual made himself be known - flanked by elves ( Kirkwood Mall employees ) THE MAN came strutting out to his post, waving, with a huge grin - his familiar white beard and red pot belly, Santa Claus is HERE in Bismarck! For all of you scrooges out there that continue to say, "Christmas is too commercialized" - think back to when you were young and you waited in line to talk to Santa, to tell him you were a good little boy or girl all year long.
Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
“The Sky’s The Limit” At Mandan’s North Sky Pawn Shop

This past summer here in Mandan, I got my FIRST tattoo, just recently I walked into my FIRST pawn shop. I had no idea what to expect, the only thing I knew about this line of business is the tv show - Pawn Stars. So I have to be honest, after watching a couple of episodes of that program, about a pawn shop in Las Vegas, I was fully anticipating the rarest and most bizarre items, I was also quite sure I would observe the employee's attitude as cocky and brash, like how tv portrays them. I was wrong in every way, well except for a few things ( remember that old saying now "To each his own" )
Mandan Holiday Lights on Main

Holiday Festivities take center stage in Mandan Thanksgiving Weekend. The Mandan Progress Organization is celebrating the Holiday season in style with a collection of activities Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy holiday lights, shopping, and most importantly Santa and Mrs. Clause in Mandan!. Lighting Ceremony. The inaugural grand lighting of “Mandan Holiday Lights...
More families in need this holiday season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More people are expected to require assistance this holiday season than in prior years. This year, the Salvation Army in Bismarck is preparing to provide toys to around 300 families, which is more than last year. Volunteer Deborah DeLaVergne sorts the toys donated by the community....
Postal Service Crisis: Delays and holiday deadlines

Even so, Minot and Bismarck are still short of USPS drivers to deliver the load they have now. In an off-the-record conversation with a postal service worker, they told me their current work conditions have been grueling. No approved vacation or PTO, working six days a week every week, and receiving little to no help or guidance from higher-ups is normal to them.
Bismarck’s Moe’s Smoke Shop Has FREE Turkeys For You

A friend of mine sent me this picture she found on Facebook today... ...her caption to the pic was simple: "Moe's is giving away FREE turkeys" - Now I'm sure you may have seen it as well, what were your first thoughts? Was it maybe a SMOKED Turkey promotion? Like say buy three cigars and they'll hand you a frozen turkey? Here is what Jared Selzer posted just over three hours ago:
New K-9 at Bismarck PD

Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?. Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?
Mandan High School students give out Thanksgiving meals

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving is not only centered around the big turkey dinner but spreading thankfulness as well. A management class at Mandan High School split into groups to complete community service projects. One group decided they wanted to give Thanksgiving meals to five families at Roosevelt Elementary. They...
North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln

We love to go fast, we get the zoomies. Often times, we can't stretch the legs of our cars to their full potential. It's sad, but sometimes necessary. With that, here's another instance where you're going to have to slow your roll a little more. There's been a speed limit change in Lincoln.
Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
Ladies Night powered by Bismarck Motor Company

What: Ladies Night powered by Bismarck Motor Company. Where: Hyundai of Mandan (805 E Main St. Mandan, ND 58554) Ladies Night powered by Bismarck Motor Company is an exclusive ladies night-out charity event. Come for a fun night filled with free Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction and numerous vendors who will be out giving free samples and exclusive deals. Also, play blingo for your chance to win a diamond necklace or a pair of sapphire earrings. All proceeds will benefit a local charity.
Thanksgiving Served Here In Bismarck Mandan

Wanting to avoid the stress of cooking for days, or maybe wanting to enjoy the tastes of home but find yourself alone. Fear not, as there are folks excited to share the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with you. One thing we love about North Dakota is that holidays are an open door. And so this list of locations offering a warm, comfortable place to grab a hot meal; may be just what you are looking to do.
