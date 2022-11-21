Stormwater Program, Flood Action Alexandria Program, ‘Green Building’ Policy Among City Initiatives Recognized for Stormwater Industry Contributions

The City of Alexandria is among 13 municipalities nationwide recognized for excellence in contributions to the stormwater industry by the Water Environment Federation (WEF) in cooperation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The City’s Phase II Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program was recognized with a Gold award for Stormwater Management and a Silver award for Program Management by WEF’s National Municipal Stormwater and Green Infrastructure Awards Program. The awards recognize municipalities’ efforts for innovative ways to meet and exceed regulatory requirements set to reduce pollution that drains into waterways.

The City’s MS4 permit is issued through the Virginia Pollution Discharge Elimination System (VPDES) in accordance with the federal Clean Water Act of 1970.

The City demonstrated excellence in stormwater management through the implementation of the Flood Action Alexandria program, increasing public engagement and outreach efforts related to stream restoration.

Also recognized was the City’s Green Infrastructure policy implemented through a memo to industry and incorporated into the Green Building Policy. It’s a noteworthy effort to require new development to incorporate green infrastructure, which works by mimicking the natural landscape to manage stormwater. The plants and soil filter pollutants, which improves water quality. The practice has additional benefits that traditional infrastructure doesn’t have, including creating habitats for wildlife, green space for people and reducing energy usage.

Since the City’s Green Building policy was implemented in 2019, 100% of new developments have incorporated green infrastructure into their design.

For more information on the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, visit alexandriava.gov/go/3145.

